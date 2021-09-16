Shut down the most vulnerable protection programs





As the government agrees to end the centralized guidance requirement for these groups on expert clinical advice, those previously considered clinically extremely vulnerable are not advised to be screened again. The end of the shielding program will follow the suspension of the shielding guidelines in effect on April 1, 2021.

This decision supports improved outcomes based on much more information about the virus and factors that make individuals somewhat more vulnerable, the success of COVID-19 vaccination programs, and the emergence of proven treatments such as dexamethasone and tocilizumab. clinical treatment route.

Shielding was introduced early in the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the few interventions available to support those who are considered at the highest risk of serious illness caused by the virus.

While this was the right decision at the time to protect the most vulnerable during the early waves of the virus, when little was known about the virus and its risk characteristics, shielding advice was extremely limited and for some people had a significant impact on people’s lives and their lives. mental and physical well-being.

As of July 19, the guidelines for people who are clinically extremely vulnerable have been to follow the same advice as the rest of the population, with suggestions for additional precautions that people want to take. Studies and evaluations of some individual clinical groups will continue.

This will move the country to a pre-COVID-19 situation where people manage their condition with healthcare professionals who know the needs of individual patients best.

For some people who may have a reduced immune response, for example those with compromised immunity or certain cancers, such as blood (hematologic) malignancies, and more generally at risk of infectious diseases, now the routine individual advice of a relevant expert It is recommended to return to

Those previously on the Shielded Patient List will receive a letter from the government in the next few days to inform them of this decision.

The government will continue to evaluate the situation and risks posed by COVID-19 and respond based on clinical advice to keep the most vulnerable people safe. Individuals should consider advice from a healthcare professional as to whether additional precautions are appropriate for them.

People 16 years of age and older with underlying health conditions that are at higher risk of severe COVID-19 will prioritize booster vaccinations and contact with adult family members of immunocompromised individuals. This will ensure that the protection provided by the vaccine will be maintained throughout the winter.

As part of the booster program, vaccinations will start next week and the NHS will contact people directly and let them know when it’s their turn.

UK Health and Security Chief Executive Officer Jenny Harries said:

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the NHS has delivered vaccines and treatments for COVID-19 that have saved millions of lives. Therefore, people who were originally considered to be clinically extremely vulnerable were advised to follow the same method from stage 4 (July 19). Guides like everyone else.

While these advances will eliminate the need for governments to re-issue shielding recommendations to this large group, it will continue to assess the risks to those most vulnerable to COVID-19.

Patients who are more commonly at risk of infectious diseases and who may be less protected after other vaccinations, such as those with blood cancer, for example, can discuss this issue with a specialist as part of their routine care.

I urge everyone else to follow the guidelines and continue taking precautions where they feel safe.

