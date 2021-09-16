New rules to protect unique British public broadcasters





PSB’s New Requirements to Make Uncommon and Iconic British Shows Unique New must fulfill its obligations to PSB content on digital platforms.

Media Secretary John Whittingdale today announced new measures to protect the UK’s native TV productions and help public service broadcasters (PSBs) compete with American streaming giants in the digital age.

Shows like Dr Who, Downton Abbey, Great British Bake Off, Top Gear, Bodyguard and Planet Earth are world-class. Although it became a hit, it also reflects British and British values.

Whittingdale announced at the keynote address of the Royal Television Society Cambridge Convention that PSB plans to expand the types of programs it must produce and air to include unique British content.

Faced with increasing foreign investment and competition, this move will ensure the UK becomes a creative powerhouse for unique, high-quality TV shows that showcase British culture and can be enjoyed worldwide.

The Media Minister also announced new plans to ensure that PSB content is always delivered and discoverable to UK audiences via devices connected to major online platforms, including smart TVs, set-top boxes and streaming sticks. traditional television.

Proposals for these measures will be included in the broadcast white paper to be published this fall.

New British provincial requirements

The UK PSB currently has requirements for broadcasting original content. This was previously considered sufficient to give their programming a characteristic British dimension.

However, the globalization of broadcasting means that more of the content we watch is set in non-specific locations or outside the UK, with international casts communicating in American English. This risks not only making UK-made TV indistinguishable from TV made elsewhere and making it less relevant to UK viewers, but also minimizes its proven soft power abroad.

Ministers are therefore considering adding the definition of original production and making the PSB system’s focus clearer on content that contributes to British culture and allows British viewers to see their way of life and their expression reflected on TV. .

In his speech, Mr Whittingdale said:

Global investment is very welcome. But I want to make sure it doesn’t undermine British creativity or British brands.

Public broadcasters have a unique role to play, and we want people across the UK to see their lives reflected on screen and continue to produce shows that show the world what we are most proud of. To create an unusual and symbolic program.

Therefore, the upcoming white paper will include a proposal to expand the powers of public broadcasters to include a requirement to produce UK-specific content.

If it is set in the UK and our public broadcaster is made in the UK, then it must be UK.

While the details are set out in the white paper, this means that Ofcom is issuing genre-specific guidelines for measuring PSB’s programs, or the need to use primarily British talent, or a national sporting and cultural moment that brings people together, giving higher priority. can mean to , won an amazing US Open like Emma Raducanus.

The importance of PSB in digital platforms

Current salient rules require PSBs to be listed in the first five slots in the TV set’s electronic program guide. However, these rules do not extend to TV guides and other user interfaces within the online TV platform.

Ministers will update regulations to ensure that PSB content is legally transmitted on popular online TV platforms, including smart TVs, pay TV services, streaming sticks and set-top boxes.

PSB on-demand services (eg BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4 and My5 and regional services such as S4C Clic and STV Player) should also be easily found in the platform user interface, such as the homepage.

This will significantly improve the future sustainability of public service broadcasting by allowing UK viewers to continue accessing valuable PSB content no matter which platform they choose for years to come.

Whittingdale said:

I want UK broadcasters to get the exposure they deserve, no matter how their content is consumed. Public broadcasters have been a part of our people’s lives for nearly a century and are in a unique position to reflect our values. It is very important for them to keep their place at the center of the television.

This is why we plan to legislate as soon as possible and make it a legal requirement to ensure that major online platforms carry PSB content and make it easy to find.

Further details will be discussed in a future-appropriate and adaptable principle-based approach in a white paper based on Ofcom’s recommendations. This will mean Ofcom’s role in developing the Directive and having the necessary enforcement powers.

ITV CEO Dame Carolyn McCall said:

ITV is proud to play an important role as the PSB, providing information and entertainment throughout the UK every day through TV and online. > As people watch TV online, it becomes increasingly important that they can easily find content from PSB providers on the online platforms they use, and that commercial PSBs like ITV and Channel 4 can earn a fair amount of money for it. . contents. This will not be a market outcome in the world of few global platforms, so we welcome the government’s decision to update the rules for the online era.

Note to ENDS Editors Government public consultations on potential ownership changes for Channel 4 ended on Tuesday, September 14th. The government is currently analyzing responses and has appointed JP Morgan to provide corporate financial advice and analysis to assist in considering changes to Channel 4’s operating model, including ownership, responsibilities and obligations. Read the entire ministerial speech.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-rules-to-protect-distinctively-british-public-service-broadcasting The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos