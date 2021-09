Recent developments in Belarus: British statement, 16 September 2021

lady chair,

Almost a year ago, on September 17, 2020, the UK, along with 16 other OSCE participating countries, called the Moscow mechanism to establish a mandate of experts to investigate and report serious concerns about election fraud and human rights violations. After the presidential election of 9 August 2020 in Belarus. A subsequent independent report by Professor Wolfgang Benedek concluded that the election results were fraudulent and that the Lukashenko regime had committed systematic violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Since then, the Belarusian authorities have not attempted to address the recommendations of Professor Benedeks’ report. Instead, the Belarusian authorities responded with misinformation that distorted the facts and provided unconvincing justifications when trying to defend the indefensible. Unfortunately, the domestic situation continues to deteriorate.

Following a closed trial, on September 6, Maria Kolesnikova and Maxim Znak were sentenced to 11 and 10 years in prison respectively. Locking up the opponent and silencing the independent voice will not solve this crisis. The solution lies in meaningful and constructive dialogue with all parts of Belarusian society. We continue to call for the release of all politicians and journalists imprisoned for opposing the Lukashenko regime.

Moreover, the oppression against non-state media and civil society is not fading. The decision of the Belarusian court on August 27 to liquidate the Belarusian Journalists Association is not justified. BAJ has been working to protect the rights of media actors in Belarus for over 25 years. This decision further violates the right to freedom of expression and freedom of speech in Belarus. Human rights groups report that BAJ is just one of more than 200 NGOs targeted by the regime. This is a terrible, but sadly not surprising statistic.

We are also still concerned that the Lukashenko regime continues to promote the trafficking of migrants across borders. The unscrupulous use of migrants to pressure Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and other European partners is another example of the Belarusian government’s outright abuse of international norms. We continue to support and support Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and the EU and again urge Belarusian authorities to stop these activities.

lady chair,

In conclusion, we encourage Belarusian decision-makers to reconsider their course of action, actively address the proposals in the report of Professor Benedeks Moscow Mechanism, and promote genuine national dialogue.

