Biden says Republican governors undermining his vaccine mandates are putting lives at risk





“We are facing a lot of backlash, especially from some Republican governors. The governors of Florida and Texas are doing everything they can to undermine the vital demands that I have proposed,” Biden said, calling specifically the governors of the GOP. Greg Abbott from Texas and Ron DeSantis from Florida.

Biden also targeted Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, who called Biden’s vaccine requirements “clearly unconstitutional” and compared them to “tyranny.”

Biden said, “In Mississippi, children must be immunized against measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox, hepatitis B, polio, tetanus and more. These are state requirements. in the midst of a pandemic that has already claimed over 660,000 lives, I am proposing a requirement for Covid vaccines and the governor of this state calls it an “atyrannical type move”? A tyrannical type move? ”

“This is the worst kind of policy because it puts the lives of the citizens of their states, especially children, in danger. And I refuse to give in to it,” Biden said.

The president said the vaccine requirements would save lives and are “what science tells us we need to do.” He said the new mandates would also help strengthen the economy and boost economic growth.

Last week, Biden imposed tough new vaccine rules on federal workers, large employers and healthcare workers in his strongest push yet to demand vaccines for much of the country and contain the latest wave of Covid-19. The new requirements could apply to as many as 100 million Americans, which is almost two-thirds of the American workforce.

Biden also argued that the United States was at an inflection point as he pushed for the passage of his economic packages to Congress.

“I believe we’re at an inflection point in this country – one of those times when the decisions we’re about to make can change, literally change the course of our nation. For years and maybe decades to come, ”Biden said. , speaking from the White House.

The President continued, “Every inflection point in the history of this nation represents a fundamental choice. I believe America right now is faced with such a choice.”

“The choice is, are we going to continue with an economy where the overwhelming share of profits goes to big business and the very rich? Or are we going to use this moment now to put this country on a new path, one that invests in this nation, creates real, sustained economic growth, and benefits everyone, including working people and middle class people? Biden said.

The speech comes as strong divisions within the Democratic Party threaten to bog down Biden’s $ 3.5 trillion economic package to extend the country’s social safety net, which is the centerpiece of the president’s agenda.

The $ 3.5 trillion plan includes funding for paid family leave, education, health care and to address the climate crisis. Senators disagree on the price of the plan, the tax hikes to be paid, the health care provisions in the proposal, and the climate provisions that the Liberals are insisting on included.

Biden continued Thursday to push for tax hikes on the wealthiest Americans and the companies some senators have contested with.

“Big corporations and the super-rich have to start paying their fair share of taxes. It’s long overdue. I don’t want to punish anyone. I’m a capitalist. If you can make a million or a billion dollars, that’s great, god bless you. All I’m asking is that you pay your fair share, ”Biden said.

Disagreements within the Democratic Party over many aspects of the plan have raised questions about whether the 50-member Democratic Senate caucus can quickly unite behind the legislation. Democrats plan to pass this legislation using the budget reconciliation process, which only requires 50 votes and therefore would not need the support of Republicans.

If this economic package stalls in the Senate, the Liberals warn they will also sink the bipartisan $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which is also key to Biden’s agenda.

Congressional leaders have set a deadline in late September in the House to pass their massive budget bill alongside the separate bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Earlier this week, Biden focused on and touted the investments the two economic proposals would make to address the climate crisis. The president visited California and Idaho to assess the damage caused by the wildfires and argued that extreme weather events were only increasing in intensity and frequency and the nation must act quickly to deal with it. to the climate crisis.

The packages contain hundreds of billions of new climate investments, which Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says will help the United States meet Biden’s fossil fuel emissions target of 50-52% below 2005 levels by 2030.

This story has been updated with additional information.

