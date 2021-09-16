In the UK, nearly half of the $35 billion in taxes lost due to fraud, campaign activists say. HMRC





Official statistics show that tax losses in the UK due to delinquency, evasion and fraud have risen to $35 billion.

According to the HM Internal Revenue Service, the tax gap between projected earnings on financial statements and actual receipts for the 2019-20 fiscal year is estimated to have increased by approximately $2 billion compared to the same period last year.

This figure represents a 5.3% shortfall in theoretical tax debt compared to 5% in 2018-19.

Activists said at least $15.2 billion in taxes lost due to fraud based on HMRC figures, but said billions of pounds more may have been moved to tax havens from the UK by multinationals.

The annual snapshot of tax underpayment comes as public finances are under the most severe strain since World War II as emergency responses to the coronavirus pandemic and economic downturn push government borrowing to record levels.

The government budget deficit, the gap between spending and income, surged to 298 billion won in the fiscal year by the end of March 2021, the largest post-war deficit and nearly double the deficit caused by the 2008 financial crisis.

The Boris Johnson government has announced $36 billion a year in tax increases over the past three months in response to growing pressure on public finances, and economists expect the UK tax burden to rise to the highest level as a percentage of GDP. 70 years.

However, the government is facing criticism for raising the national insurance tax for workers rather than targeting the wealthy. George Turner, managing director of the TaxWatch campaign group, said the HMRC’s announcement of the tax gap significantly underestimated the amount of tax lost due to fraud. Our analysis, which estimates at least $15 billion in tax losses due to fraud, shows that fraud is a major problem in the UK and a much bigger problem than many previously understood.

According to the latest analysis of 2019-20, just before the pandemic, the HMRC collected 95% of the estimated tax. Officials said failure to pay close attention accounted for a significant portion of the 6.7 billion tax gap, and evasion accounted for 1.5 billion.

The gap of 3.7 billion is estimated to be the cause of the error of 3.7 billion, and the 3 billion is estimated to be due to the hidden economy. These include ghosts who keep their earnings a secret from tax officials, and moonlighters who report only a fraction of their earnings.

The HMRC says the tax gap for the wealthy has narrowed from 1.6 billion won in 2019-20 to 1.5 billion won. The inheritance tax deficit fell from 425 million to 350 million.

HMRC said total revenue increased year-over-year. In 2019-20, taxpayers paid more than $633.4 billion, an increase of more than 100 billion in 2015-16 from four years ago.

Jim Harra, Chief Executive Officer of HMRC, said:

We want to help everyone get their tax rights. This will help fund important public services like the NHS and emergency services.

The impact of the coronavirus lockdown and the economic downturn on the tax gap will be first seen in the 2020-21 figures to be released next year, the HMRC said.

