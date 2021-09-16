Byju’s acquires Tynker coding platform for $ 200 million as part of US expansion – TechCrunch





Byjus announced Thursday it has acquired California-headquartered Tynker, a leading coding platform for K-12 students, the latest in a series of major purchases as the Indian giant of edtech is trying to expand aggressively in international markets.

The companies have not disclosed the terms of the deal, but a person familiar with the matter told TechCrunch that the Indian company is spending around $ 200 million on the acquisition.

Tynker, which has partners BBC Learning, Google, Microsoft, Mattel and NASA, operates an eponymous coding platform. It has amassed more than 60 million kids on its platform, the founders of Tynker told TechCrunch in an interview.

The eight-year-old startup gamifies the learning experience – using robots and drones, for example, to help kids visualize complex concepts – to make their participation more exciting. The startup has partnerships – and a presence in – more than 100,000 schools in 150 countries, said co-founder Srinivas Mandyam.

Mandyam, along with Tynker’s other co-founders – Krishna Vedati and Kelvin Chong – will continue with the company after the acquisition, they said. Vedati said in an interview that startups started exploring ways to collaborate earlier this year.

At Tynker, we believe children of all ages should develop the critical thinking skills necessary to become the creators of tomorrow, said Vedati, who is the CEO of the startup.

Our goal is to understand what kids are passionate about, whether it’s making games, creating animations, or modifying Minecraft. We then create specific experiences, apps, and personalized learning paths for them to create with code. We wholeheartedly believe that joining the BYJUS family can help children globally develop foundational STEM skills that will serve them well as they progress through school and ultimately help them prepare. to careers in technical and non-technical fields.

Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO of Byju’s, told TechCrunch in an interview that Tynker’s asynchronous offering fits perfectly into Byju’s current portfolio. India’s most valued startup acquired WhiteHat Jr., a coding platform that offers synchronous courses, last year in a $ 300 million deal. “Tynker’s offering complements that of WhiteHat Jr.,” he said.

Tynker is the latest company acquired by Byju’s, which has amassed more than 100 million registered users – including around 6.5 million paying customers – across the world. The Bangalore-based startup also this year acquired Scholar, Aakash Institute, Hashlearn, Epic and Great Learning for more than $ 2 billion in cash and shares. As recently as last week, he revealed that he had also purchased Internet-backed Gradeup for an undisclosed amount.

Raveendran said Byju’s continues to explore more merger and acquisition opportunities. These acquisitions help Byju’s aggressively expand its offerings and tap international markets more significantly, he said.

On the other side of the business, the Indian edtech giant – which has raised more than $ 1.5 billion since the outbreak of the pandemic last year – is also starting to explore a first public offering. The startup has started conversations with bankers, some of whom have offered the company a valuation of up to $ 50 billion, TechCrunch reported last month.

Raveendran confirmed that “the IPO is on the cards” but said it was too early to comment on a specific timeline.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/09/16/byjus-acquires-coding-platform-tynker-for-200-million-in-us-expansion-push/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos