United States, Egypt put improving human rights in Egypt on the agenda





CAIRO Within days of each other, the United States and Egypt this week announced measures that, for the first time in years, would put human rights on the agenda in Egypt, a a country that has become known to jail activists, target journalists and crush speeches.

On Tuesday, the State Department informed Congress that it was withholding $ 130 million in military aid until Egypt met specific human rights criteria. Officials in the Biden administration said it was the first time a secretary of state has refused to issue an official national security waiver to provide aid.

Three days earlier, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi had announced a new human rights strategy, laying out a plan to protect human rights for the first time in seven years in power, apparently in response to international pressure.

While Biden’s decision only blocked $ 130 million of the $ 1.3 billion in aid the United States gives to Egypt each year, and the tangible effects of Mr. el- Sisis remain to be seen, Egyptian rights activists said the measures marked progress after years. uncontrolled abuses by government authorities that have put thousands of people in jail, blocked hundreds of independent and opposition media websites and brought charges of extrajudicial killings by Egyptian security forces.

Two or three years ago, the state dismissed the notion of human rights as absolute nonsense, said Negad el-Borai, an Egyptian human rights lawyer who advised the government in developing the the national human rights strategy. Of course, no country will change its policy for fear of losing $ 100 million or $ 300 million, but at the end of the day Egypt doesn’t want to be a rogue state and any improvement in human rights can help.

The government’s rights strategy, outlined in a 78-page document, calls for legal reforms to protect civil and political rights and training of state employees to instill a sense of awareness and commitment to human rights within state institutions over the next five years. years.

2022 is the year of civil society, Mr el-Sisi said in a televised address on Saturday, stressing the need to protect civil rights and promote participation in political and public life.

The launch, which was attended by senior state officials and other pro-government politicians, was touted by state media for days as a step towards building a new republic.

This is new, said Essam Shiha, head of the Egyptian pro-government Human Rights Organization. This is the first clear signal of what I imagine to be an opening for parties, unions and civil society groups since Sisi came to power.

However, even as this milestone has been celebrated by some as a sign of change, tens of thousands of political prisoners still languish, most of them forgotten, in Egyptian prisons.

Just a day after the launch of the human rights strategy, Patrick Zaki, a researcher at the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights, was charged with spreading false news for publishing an article accusing the state of discriminating against the Egyptian Christian minority. . He had already spent 19 months in pre-trial detention.

We are a very useful example of the disconnect between the document and the reality lived in this country, said the director of the group, Hossam Bahgat, in an interview. Mr Bahgat is also on trial, in his case for a tweet he posted last year about fraud in Egypt’s 2020 election, and could face several years in prison.

Egyptian rights activists said the strategy should be backed by action.

It’s cosmetic, said Azza Soliman, a prominent women’s rights activist in Cairo. We want proof. The proof would be to respect the Constitution, release prisoners and allow civil society groups to work freely.

The action of the Biden administration was also seen by critics as more symbolic than substantial.

The State Department said the United States was withholding $ 130 million from $ 300 million in aid for anti-terrorism, border security and non-proliferation programs.

Our bilateral relationship with Egypt will be stronger and the interests of the Americas will be better served, thanks to the continued commitment of the United States to advance our national security interests, including addressing our human rights concerns. man, the department said.

But the move was a disappointment for rights groups who expected more.

No more blank checks for Trump’s favorite dictator, Mr. Biden had tweeted during his presidential campaign, attacking President Donald J. Trump for his financial support for Mr. el-Sisi. Mr Trump also froze military aid to Egypt in 2017, but released it the following year.

After taking office, the Biden administration issued a statement promising to place human rights at the center of US foreign policy.

Egyptian journalist and human rights activist Hossam Bahgat in 2015.Credit … Mada Masr, via Agence France-Presse Getty Images

In a joint statement on Tuesday, more than a dozen Egyptian and international rights groups, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, criticized Biden for breaking his promise.

This administration has repeatedly stated that it places human rights at the center of its foreign policy and in particular of its relations with Egypt, the statement said. Today’s decision is, however, a total betrayal of these commitments.

When asked about the small fee withheld by the administration, a State Department official said that $ 130 million was the maximum that could be withheld, although a spending bill passed by Congress indicates that up to $ 300 million could be withheld.

The administration was also particularly vague on what it was asking Egypt to do. The State Department said funds would be released if Egypt took specific human rights measures, but did not specify what those actions were.

What I can say is that we have continued, in public and in private, to express at a high level our concerns regarding the human rights situation in Egypt, including the freedom of expression, of political association and press freedom, spokesman Ned Price told reporters in Washington on Wednesday. We have spoken very clearly, in private, with the Egyptians on all these fronts.

Analysts said Biden was trying to distinguish between taking stock of human rights and supporting Egypt’s crucial role in stability in the Middle East.

Biden is keen to present a different image than Trump, who publicly admired dictators, said Mustapha Kamel el-Sayyid, professor of political science at the American University in Cairo. At the same time, Biden is interested in the stability of Egypt because it plays an important role in reducing tensions between Israelis and Palestinians and because of its role in the fight against terrorism.

Writing in Foreign Policy, Charles Dunne, a former US diplomat who served in Egypt, said: The airspace has always trumped any concerns about the authoritarian nature of the Egyptian government and its massive human rights violations. Egypt’s role in regional stability was all that mattered.

Previous administrations have exercised a national security waiver allowing the government to provide military aid despite Egypt’s record of abuses.

An annual State Department report on Egypt’s human rights record, released in March, cites numerous examples of abuses by government security forces, including extrajudicial killings, kidnappings, acts torture, arbitrary detention and inhumane conditions of detention. He also found that freedom of speech and politics were inhibited, including by restricting the media, and that gays, lesbians, bisexuals, transgender and intersex people were targets of violence.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, Egypt has consistently ranked among the best jailers of journalists in the world since Mr. el-Sisi was elected president in 2014, coming third last year, behind only China. and Turkey.

Human Rights Watch recently accused Egypt of committing what it called the probable extrajudicial killings of at least 14 people between 2015 and 2020. The group has already documented 20 other such killings in connection with the Egyptian campaign against terrorism in Sinai, where the army is fighting Islamist militants. .

It is the scale of these violations, and how deeply entrenched they are in government policies, that has made Egyptian rights activists skeptical of the government’s new strategy.

It is not a country in need of legal and institutional reform and human rights training materials, said Bahgat. It is a country that is mired in a deep human rights crisis that can only be reversed through recognition of the depth of this crisis and a decision to change course.

Mona El-Naggar reported from Cairo and Lara Jakes from Washington. Nada Rashwan contributed reporting from Cairo.

