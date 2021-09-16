Cumbria Coal Company Betting on UK Climate Target Violation | Coal





A company trying to open a new deep coal mine for the first time in 30 years in the UK is betting the UK and EU’s failure to tackle climate change, a public scrutiny of mining plans has heard.

An expert witness from one of the parties opposing West Cumbria Minings’ (WCM) plan to mine 2.7 million tonnes of coking coal per year says the company is based on assumptions that the UK and EU governments will violate a binding environment. We will achieve our goal by using coal to supply steel for decades to come.

The mine, where metallurgical coal is to be extracted below the Irish seabed on a site off the coast of Cumbrian in St Bees, could operate until 2049 if successful application of WCM.

Professor Paul Ekins of University College Londons Institute for Sustainable Resources told the investigation that WCM’s proposal is not legally compliant with current policy frameworks on carbon emissions in the UK and EU.

The base case provided in the report is [submitted to the inquiry on behalf of WCM] by [the consultancy firm] Wood Mackenzie is not compliant with legal regulations, Ekins said. I think it would be good to make it clear that this is not a legally reasonable case. It is assumed that the enacted scenario will be the base case and that the government will meet these policies.

Carbon emissions from European steel manufacturing are projected to decline dramatically through 2030, after a steady decline through 2030, according to Ekins modeling work, which creates scenarios for European steel and steel industry’s coal demand in accordance with binding targets set by the UK and the EU. . By the 2030s, less carbon-intensive production methods will be developed and industrially viable.

On behalf of WCM in the investigation, Gregory Jones QC argued that volatility in the steel market would complicate the Ekins modeling work and that multiple sources of production would be needed as the European steel industry moves toward carbon neutrality.

Lars J Nilsson of the University of Lund in Sweden investigated Wood Mackenzies’ forecasts for continued industrial demand for coal as being too pessimistic given the potential of hydrogen-based alternatives to the use of coking coal in steel manufacturing.

A group opposing the deep-mining scheme claimed that the company admitted a mining incident that relied on the bet that one of the WCM’s witnesses, Jim Truman of Wood Mackenzie, would violate its legally binding goals by the UK and EU governments.

Maggie Mason of the South Lakes Action on Climate Change group said: Witnesses at WCM this Tuesday told investigators that the reason for the need for coal is that the UK and EU are largely missing their carbon reduction targets.

WCM is betting on that failure, hoping that coal use will remain nearly constant through 2049, deliberately contributing to dangerous climate change. They’re effectively asking the Inspector General and Secretary of State to allow new mines because the UK and EU will need it if climate change fails.

Mason and Coal Action Network pointed to new decarbonization commitments proposed by major European steelmakers, which, contrary to the company’s initial proposal, would allow WCM to export most of the British native coal mined in West Cumbria to markets outside the UK and outside the EU. said he would do it.

UK-based Tata Steel announced on Wednesday that it would dump coal for a hydrogen-based production route at its IJmuiden site in the Netherlands. The Tatas Port Talbot steel mill in Wales, along with British Steels Scunthorpe mill in Lincolnshire, is two of the UK’s three largest single-site carbon emitters.

The UK government is currently considering the Climate Change Commission’s recommendation to set targets for ore-based steel manufacturing to reach near-zero carbon emissions in the country by 2035.

WCM and Wood McKenzie were contacted for comment.

