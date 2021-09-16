US judge blocks deportations of migrant families under Trump-era ordinance





September 16 (Reuters) – A U.S. district judge on Thursday blocked the deportation of families of migrants caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border under an order put in place by the administration of former President Donald Trump at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order, invoking Title 42, was made in March 2020 by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which cited the need to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Judge Emmet Sullivan of the United States District Court for the District of Colombia drafted the public health law upon which the policy not to allow deportations of migrants is based. Deporting asylum seekers deprives them of “the possibility of claiming humanitarian benefits” to which they are entitled under immigration law, he wrote.

Sullivan’s order takes effect in 14 days. The Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The judge’s order only applies to families and not to single adults, who make up most of the migrants stopped at the border.

The move comes as US President Joe Biden, a Democrat, faces pressure from Republicans over the number of border arrests, which have hovered around record highs in 20 years. Read more

US authorities arrested more than 195,000 migrants at the Mexican border in August, according to government data released Wednesday. Thousands of people waited under the international bridge that connects Del Rio, Texas, and Ciudad Acua, Mexico, this week, according to a Reuters witness.

Biden faced growing pressure from some health experts, immigration advocates and fellow Democrats to stop enforcing the Title 42 order, which essentially cut off asylum access to hundreds of people. thousands of migrants. Read more

Biden exempted unaccompanied children from the deportation policy in February and his administration applied it to fewer families apprehended at the border. In August, the Biden administration deported around 19% of families apprehended at the border under Title 42.

The Biden administration said the Title 42 policy remains necessary to limit the spread of the coronavirus, although it has not provided scientific data to support this rationale and many public health experts have opposed it. .

Human rights groups and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said deported migrants faced violence and kidnappings in northern Mexico.

“President Biden should have ended this cruel and lawless policy a long time ago, and the court was right to reject it today,” said Omar Jadwat, director of the American Immigrant Rights Project. Civil Liberties Union, one of the groups challenging the evictions.

Reporting by Kristina Cooke in San Francisco and Mica Rosenberg in New York; Editing by Mark Porter and Lisa Shumaker

