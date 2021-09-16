UK university staff vote on strike action for upcoming school year | higher education





University faculty and staff will vote on strike action in the upcoming school year, rekindling the fight with employers over sharp cuts in pension benefits as campuses recover from the effects of the Covid chaos.

A special meeting of the University College Unions Department of Higher Education voted to support a series of initiatives calling for industrial action on pensions, salaries and other disputes such as layoffs, calling for expedited voting by UCU members and a potential strike before Christmas. Supported some initiatives. .

However, a final decision on the timing-related legal issue will be made by the union higher education committee on Monday, with some members concerned that strikes at the beginning of the new school year risk eroding public and student support.

Union Secretary General Jo Grady said: “UCU’s Higher Education Committee met on Monday to set a timeline for action to tackle the issues of declining wages, precarious workloads, widespread non-regularization, gender and ethnic pay gaps and USS pension cuts. I will decide,” he said.

University executives have time to prevent widespread chaos in the coming months, but to do so they will need to return to negotiations and make credible offers on salaries, working conditions and pensions.

The Higher Education Board must distinguish between duplicate motions passed at special meetings, including those proposed by the Lancaster University and University of Glasgow chapters, which complete the vote by the end of October and call for a possible strike action in November.

All campus strikes will present an early exam for Nadhim Zahawi as Education Secretary. This is given that if a significant number of UK universities support the action, it is likely that students will be suspended and demand a refund of their tuition.

This anxiety is a continuation of long-term pension disputes that affect instructors, technicians, researchers, and managers at institutions whose employees are members of the University Superannuation Scheme (USS). The management board says the scheme cannot afford to pay the same level of pay at retirement in the future without higher contributions from employees and employers.

More than 50,000 UCU members from 74 universities, including Liverpool, Bristol and Cardiff, supported industry activity that lasted from November 2019 to February 2020, eventually ending as the COVID-19 pandemic subsided.

The most recent dispute was sparked by a pension cut proposed by a UK University (UUK) representing employers to address the USS system’s approximately $14-18 billion funding shortfall. The union claims that regular employees will lose about a third of their guaranteed pension benefits. According to Grady, cuts will also prevent low-wage workers from joining USS and threaten the viability of the overall plan.

Employers, including non-governmental organizations, research institutions, and universities, argue that planned consultations on plan changes can still lead to proposal amendments.

A USS employer’s spokesperson said: “We hope that the UCU will not vote for strike action given that USS is not changing through a formal assessment of the size of the planned deficit, and given that the employer proposal is the only official alternative that can’t be afforded.” . Contribution rate.

Upcoming member consultations for the UK package are important and open, and the offer may be amended. Employers will continue to consider alternative benefit structures and formulas where feasible, affordable, and feasible.

Affected universities will do everything possible to minimize the impact of industrial action and support student learning.

