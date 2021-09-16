The United States defend their partnership with the United Kingdom and Australia after the “brutal” decision of the French explosion





The effort to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines – a major step in the fight against China as President Joe Biden strives to build international support for his approach to Beijing – is part of a new trilateral partnership between the United States, Australia and the United States. Kingdom, nicknamed “AUKUS”.

EU leaders have expressed varying levels of dismay and feelings of exclusion at the deal. A European Union official said he was completely unaware of the deal. And French officials – angered that France now stands to lose the equivalent of US $ 65 billion in an existing deal to provide Australia with conventional submarines – say the US has shown proof. of a “lack of consistency” in signing the agreement.

Still, a senior administration official said senior U.S. officials communicated with their counterparts in France about the new deal before and after its announcement.

“I’ll leave it to our Australian partners to describe why they researched this new technology,” added the official.

Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton told a press conference on Thursday that the decision to choose the US nuclear submarine over the French conventional diesel submarine “is based on what is in the best interest of our national security “.

Dutton argued that “the French have a version which was not superior to that operated by the United States, the United Kingdom. And in the end, the decision we made is based on what is in the best interest of our national security. ”

The new deal precedes Biden’s scheduled meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson next week at the White House, which two officials confirmed to CNN on Thursday.

Several foreign leaders are expected to travel to the United States for the United Nations Annual General Assembly in New York next week, but many leaders coming to the United States for the assembly are still waiting to see if they will have sessions with them. Biden.

The president’s attempt to thread the needle of European diplomacy and navigate a post-Brexit world has left staunch allies suggesting that Biden’s actions ignored their needs or were in line with those of his pro-nationalist predecessor , former President Donald Trump.

France has aroused its anger at the agreement on Australia, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian calling it “a real stab in the back”.

But he also had strong words for the United States, saying, “This brutal, one-sided move is a lot like what Trump is doing. ”

Le Drian also published a joint statement on Wednesday with French Minister of the Armed Forces Florency Parly, declaring: “The American choice to exclude a European ally and partner like France from a structuring partnership with Australia, at a time when we face unprecedented challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, whether in terms of our values ​​or in terms of respect for multilateralism based on the rule of law, shows a lack of coherence that France cannot what to notice and regret.

French officials also canceled an upcoming reception at the French Embassy in Washington, DC, and toned down celebrations to commemorate a naval victory in the French War of Independence that helped the United States gain independence. .

The embassy said the celebrations had been made “more sober” and a reception scheduled for Friday at the ambassador’s residence to mark the 240th anniversary of the Battle of the Caps was called off. A reception on a frigate in Baltimore was also cut back, a senior French official told CNN, who said the changes were “to make people more comfortable.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki rejected some of Le Drian’s comments.

When asked what Biden thought of the foreign secretary’s comments, Psaki told a White House press briefing on Thursday: “The president doesn’t think much about it.”

“The president’s goal is to maintain and continue our close relationship with leaders in France, with the UK, with Australia, and to achieve our global goals, which include security in the Indo-Pacific . I will continue to work for a productive and constructive partnership with the French, ”added Psaki.

She stressed that it was Australia’s decision to pursue nuclear submarine technology and said the United States and France “continue to be important partners.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has also sought to minimize the divide between the United States and France, stressing the importance of Paris as a “vital partner” in the Indo-Pacific and in the world.

“I want to stress that there is no regional division separating the interests of our partners in the Atlantic and the Pacific,” he told the State Department on Thursday.

Blinken said the United States welcomes “European countries playing an important role in the Indo-Pacific,” adding that “France, in particular, is a vital partner on this issue and on so many others that go back generations, and we want to find every opportunity to deepen our transatlantic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and around the world. “

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell told a press conference on Thursday that the European Union had just been made aware of the alliance and had not been consulted. However, he stressed the importance of the timeliness of this announcement and urged Europe for a coordinated presence in the region.

“Of course, I understand how much the French government must be disappointed, and the foreign and defense ministers, I know … our interests there and our values,” he added.

Borrell also said the EU was happy to cooperate on defense matters with the UK, but that there was not “much interest” on their part.

“So we will be very happy if they want to participate in this coordinated presence. Nothing will prevent us from wanting to cooperate with the UK, if they wish. It takes two to tango. But on our side, we are ready to dance, “he added.

A US official on Thursday defended the US decision to continue the new partnership while working with traditional allied groups.

“Our administration is focused on revitalizing alliances and partnerships to support the rules-based international order. This means both strengthening long-standing historic ties, including with our NATO allies and the EU , as well as working through new configurations, such as Quad or AUKUS, ”the official said. “This network of alliances and partnerships is our greatest source and our greatest strength and it is necessary to effectively face the challenges of the 21st century.”

