Seller’s Market for Workers: How Covid and Brexit Shake Jobs in the UK | Union





For employers struggling to find employees, the UK appears to be jeopardizing its economic recovery from lockdown with its worst labor shortage in decades. For workers, it comes as a moment of opportunity.

Andy Prendergast, GMB’s national secretary, said it became the first seller’s market in a generation to become a marketplace for workers. The union organizing committee, which represents drivers and couriers in the logistics sector, said there was a surge of activity among union members demanding better salaries and conditions.

The UK is in the midst of an online shopping boom, with an estimated 100,000 truck drivers short of an estimated 100,000 truckers, and transporters are battling a bidding war offering hiring bonuses of up to 1,000 or more.

Most employers are seeing their employees run out of their doors, and if action is not taken, there is a significant risk that the water droplets will become flooded, Prendergast said. Our message to employers is to look at this now. You can’t wait for the next payroll round in April. There is a real fear that no staff will be left behind.

Not all employers are listening. Despite supply shortages, industrial disputes are occurring in various sectors. At Yodel, more than 250 drivers who ship to Marks & Spencer, Aldi, Very and others are voting to resign over pay and terms.

Similar disputes have occurred at Booker and Hanson cement, part of the Tesco empire that manages the deliveries of Budgens and Londis convenience stores. Ocado is facing a strike after Observer revealed that some of the employees who work for the Ocado Zoom express delivery service are being paid at a rate of less than five per hour.

low wage

After decades of decline, union membership in the UK increased for the fourth year in a row in 2020, increasing by nearly 120,000 as employees want protection from COVID-19 and the risk of layoffs.

The role of unions on the other side of the lockdown is shifting from finding jobs to raising salaries and conditions as companies sound alarms about job shortages.

TUC’s head of employment rights, Kate Bell, said: “The pandemic has definitely changed the role of unions: health and safety, access to sick leave and now decent conditions. This was greatly involved and really showed why collective action is needed.

A report by the Office for National Statistics on Thursday said a shortage of European Union applicants is struggling to secure manpower to reopen the economy, particularly in the transport and storage sectors, as the COVID-19 aftermath collides with Brexit.

Faced with a severe manpower shortage, businesspeople are urging the government to expand the visa system so that employers can hire more overseas employees.

In the long run, management recognizes that greater investment in training for the domestic workforce is essential. But talking about salaries is less comfortable, and warns that more wage bills will cause inflation and hit consumers in their pockets.

Businesses are very happy to apply capitalism to their chief executives. “We raise rates when we can’t hire wages, but we don’t do that for manual workers and janitors, so we had to organize,” Prendergast said.

Companies from all industries have told ONS that the main reason for not being able to fill a vacancy at the end of August 2021 is a lack of suitable applicants, with transport and storage companies most likely complaining about the EU worker shortage.

A quarter of all companies experiencing recruitment problems said the decline in EU applicants was a factor. This is the highest of all sectors, increasing by almost a half (46%) of the transportation and storage business.

Jobs surpassed 1 million for the first time, hitting an all-time high, according to official statistics this week. However, average salaries are still below their pre-crisis highs of 2008. That’s more than 13 years after the worst decade of income growth since the Napoleonic Wars.

Alex Marshall, president of the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain, said there is a wage shortage, not a labor shortage. There are people who will do this if the money provided is worthy of sacrifice to do it.

Official figures show that due to the reluctance of employers to pay higher wages and the impact of the cost of living increase, inflation-adjusted salaries, including bonuses, were 521 weeks in July, down 1 from February 2008 levels.

Bell said unionized workers are demanding higher salaries after 10 years of weak earnings growth. TUC estimates that if wages were to rise at the rate of historical trends seen before the financial crisis, the average worker’s earnings would be 5,900.

Workers have the right to demand a wage increase. She said it was still a long way from where it should be.

The government’s national living wage helped minimum wage workers. But the Conservative Party’s 2015 promise to raise the statutory minimum wage by 9:00 by 2020 has not been fulfilled, and 8:91 is below what activists say it must protect workers from falling into poverty.

Prendergast said there was not a lot of loyalty to employers in the early days of the UK’s labor shortage crisis because contract terms had steadily shrunk over the years.

People have been exploited for years and now they say:

