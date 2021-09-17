Clinton campaign lawyer indicted in Trump-Russia inquiry





A Federal Bureau of Investigation sign can be seen outside the FBI J. Edgar Hoover building in Washington, March 12, 2019. REUTERS / Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, Sept.16 (Reuters) – A lawyer who represented Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign was charged on Thursday with lying to the FBI, as part of U.S. Special Advisor John Durham’s investigation into the origins of the FBI investigation into Russian ties to former President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Michael Sussmann, a partner of Perkins Coie who also represented the Democratic National Committee in Russia’s hack of the organization, is accused of making false statements during a September 19, 2016 meeting with the former FBI General Counsel James Baker.

This is the second criminal case Durham has filed since former Attorney General William Barr called him in 2019 to investigate US officials who investigated Trump-Russia contacts. Trump, a Republican, described the 2016 FBI investigation as part of a witch hunt.

President Joe Biden’s administration has enabled Durham to continue his work as a special adviser.

Indictment accuses Sussmann of falsely telling Baker he was not representing any clients when he met him to hand over white papers and other data files to the FBI with evidence of questionable cybernetic links between the Trump organization and a Russian-based bank.

The indictment alleges that Sussmann passed on this information not as a “good citizen” but as an attorney representing a US tech executive, an internet company, and the Clinton presidential campaign.

A lawyer for Sussmann could not immediately be reached for comment.

Sussmann, who had been on leave from Perkins Coie, resigned from the cabinet Thursday “in order to focus on his legal defense,” a cabinet spokesperson said in a statement.

Sussmann is expected to deny lying and will maintain that he revealed he was meeting with the FBI on behalf of a cyber-expert client, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The conversation between Sussmann and Baker was not recorded and Baker did not take notes, the person added, which could make it more difficult for the government to convince a jury that Sussmann lied.

The indictment says the tech executive client who helped put together the data Sussmann presented to the FBI had “exploited his access to non-public data at several internet companies to conduct opposition research regarding Trump “.

The FBI investigated, but ultimately concluded that there was insufficient evidence of a “secret communication channel” between the Trump organization and the bank.

The bank was not named in the indictment, but the person familiar with the matter confirmed to Reuters that it was Alfa Bank.

The New York Times then reported on the FBI’s investigation into the Alfa Bank-Trump connection in October 2016 – an investigation which the indictment says was triggered following Sussmann’s meeting in September. 2016 with Baker.

The indictment alleges that other documents Sussmann turned over to the FBI included a document prepared by an investigative company.

The indictment does not identify the company, but a second source close to the events told Reuters it was Fusion GPS, the Washington, DC-based company that hired the former officer of the British Intelligence Christopher Steele to conduct opposition research on Trump on behalf of the Clinton campaign. .

Steele then produced a controversial 35-page “brief” purporting to describe Trump’s ties and relations with Russia and the Russians.

A spokesperson for Fusion GPS declined to comment, as did Steele. Neither have been charged with wrongdoing.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; additional reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by David Gregorio

