



New government figures suggest that the backlog of applications submitted by EU citizens and their families to the Ministry of Home Affairs for a post-Brexit settlement plan could be cleared by Christmas.

Quarterly figures released on Thursday showed more than 6.1 million applications were received for a scheme that would give EU citizens, EEA nationals and their families the right to live, work, study or retire in the UK if they were in the UK at the time. EU referendum 2016.

However, 470,000 of them are known to be re-applications, and by the deadline of June 30, the total number of applications has reached 5.5 million.

But the figures also show the scale of the work the caseworkers still face in the Department of the Interior. By the end of June, 4.9 million had been granted status, leaving a staggering balance of just under 660,000.

According to figures from the Ministry of the Interior for August, the backlog is now down to 450,000, suggesting that the government is processing about 100,000 applications a month.

This will allow you to clear your balance by the new year.

Although the settlement plan is regarded as a great success, 4 out of 10 will face the Department of the Interior process again if the five-year clock on their pre-settlement status stops moving and they can apply for settlement status again is.

However, this means that nearly 5 million people have been granted status to continue living and working in the UK. This is by far the clearest picture of EU citizenship status in the UK. Of the 6 million applications, 1 million were made on behalf of children.

Immigration Minister Kevin Foster said Thursday that he would accept late applications for EU settlement status.

He said: I am delighted that thousands of more people have been duly placed through a very successful EU settlement plan. We are continuing to work to finalize applications as quickly as possible and support those who apply late.

Our message is clear. The Ministry of Home Affairs is looking for reasons for approval, not refusal. We encourage you to join the millions who have already secured their rights by reaching out to all eligible individuals who have not yet applied.

The Ministry of the Interior is still facing criticism for massive delays in processing applications of EU spouses of British citizens who want to return to the EU.

There is also anecdotal evidence of delays in issuing a certificate of application that can be used to prove the right to stay in the UK while the case is pending.

