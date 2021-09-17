Governor Carney, Lieutenant Governor Hall-Long, United States Senator Carper and United States Representative Blunt Rochester announce $ 110 million investment in universal broadband





September 16, 2021

Delaware aims to be the first state to reach every home and business with wired broadband broadband service

Investment in broadband infrastructure is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), enacted by President Joe Biden

BRIDGEVILLE, Del.Governor John Carney, Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long, United States Senator Tom Carper, United States Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester, Members of the General Assembly and the Delaware Department of Technology and Information (DTI) announced Thursday a $ 110 million investment to cover every “last mile” of Delaware with high-speed, high-speed wired internet service.

The broadband infrastructure investment – funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which was enacted March 11 by President Joe Biden – aims to make Delaware the first state to provide wired access to broadband to every home and business in Delaware.

Delawarens rely on stable internet connections to apply for jobs, help their children with homework, work from home or continue their education online, Governor Carney said. This significant investment will recognize this reality and ensure that all Delaware families have access to high-speed broadband service. We know this is more important than ever after the lessons we learned during the COVID-19 pandemic. I would like to thank the Delaware federal delegation for voting to approve the American Rescue Plan Act and President Joe Biden for enacting this important legislation.

Currently, approximately 11,600 Delaware homes and businesses do not have access to wired broadband service. connections to households and businesses.

Click here to view maps of the areas most in need of expanding broadband networks across Delaware.

Access to broadband is an infrastructure. Just like when our roads, bridges and railways are broken, we fix them and we must do the same for our broadband access and fill those gaps, said Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long. This essential investment by our federal government is a unique opportunity for us to make a real difference and to make significant investments. I am excited about the opportunity to truly put our state in a strong position to meet the challenges of tomorrow.

The coronavirus pandemic has shown how Americans depend on the internet for school, running a business, or just for health care. Unfortunately, too many people in the first state do not have access to a reliable internet connection, the United States said. Senator Tom Carper. When our Congressional delegation was working on the US bailout, we knew we had to provide strong and flexible funding to states to meet their own unique needs. I am so happy that the state is using US bailout funds to bridge this digital divide, and I applaud Governor Carneys’ leadership in tackling this pandemic and Delaware’s progress.

“Reliable high-speed Internet access is becoming increasingly essential for success in the 21st century,” said US Senator Chris Coons, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “Today’s news will connect thousands of people in Delaware to broadband service. With the current challenges of COVID-19, we have especially felt the pressure associated with an unreliable internet in our state. Whether it’s connecting kids to schools, the elderly to doctors, or rural farmers to cutting-edge agricultural data, this $ 110 million investment in federal funds will expand broadband availability, increase internet speeds and make Delaware one of the most connected countries. States in America.

Access to affordable and reliable broadband has been an issue for students, families and businesses in Delaware for years, especially for those who live in the state’s more rural and urban areas, the state said. American representative Lisa Blunt Rochester. The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the critical need for high-speed broadband service as Delawarens have found themselves more than ever learning, working and educating from home. With $ 110 million secured thanks to the US bailout that I voted on in March, Delaware will now be able to invest in major updates to our broadband infrastructure in areas that need it most. .

Many local officials have long said that more investment needs to be made in broadband connectivity, State Senator Brian Pettyjohn said. As the events of the past year painfully demonstrated, the infrastructure required to support business, distance learning, and other vital activities in the modern world is simply not in place. This investment will make our communities more competitive in a global economy, allow our students to have equal access to information for learning and improve health, safety and security, even in the most demanding areas. remote from our state. “

The COVID-19 pandemic has raised awareness of how broadband is an integral part of modern life, said State Senator Nicole Poore, chair of the Joint Capital Improvement Committee. The Delawaren have logged in for work, school, doctor’s visits, and just to spend a few minutes with loved ones. Others have turned to broadband internet to keep their businesses going. Here in the 21st century, we cannot afford that entire cities and communities are without this vital service, and I commend Governor John Carney for delivering on his promise to close the remaining gaps in broadband service. for our rural communities.

Building on our previous investments in fiber and wireless broadband, our goal is to be the first state to provide wired internet to every home and business in Delaware, said CIO Jason Clarke. Working with our state-owned Internet service providers to provide a reliable and scalable solution will enable Delaware to meet current and future broadband demands.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.witn22.org/2021/09/16/governor-carney-lt-governor-hall-long-u-s-sen-carper-u-s-rep-blunt-rochester-announce-110m-universal-broadband-investment/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos