COVID-19: UK records 26,911 new cases and 158 additional deaths – 8,339 patients admitted to hospital | UK News





The UK has recorded another 158 coronavirus deaths and 26,911 additional cases, with the current number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals at 8,339.

The total number of people hospitalized for coronavirus in the UK has exceeded 8,000 in 9 of the last 10 days.

Before that, the last time the number exceeded 8,000 was in early March.

Last year, there were 1,106 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals across the UK on this day last year.

The number of patients in mechanical ventilation beds is currently 1,081, increasing by more than 1,000 every day from the last day of August. Before that, the last time this number was high was mid-March.

The latest number of cases and deaths compares with 30,597 infections and 201 deaths confirmed yesterday.

Meanwhile, another 23,003 people received their first coronavirus vaccine, bringing the total to 48,503,181.

An additional 59,404 people received a second dose and 44,229,777 were fully vaccinated in the UK.

This figure comes as the NHS begins rolling out the COVID-19 booster jab.

People over the age of 50, people in nursing homes, frontline health care and social workers, and vulnerable people between the ages of 16 and 49 are those who will get a third dose.

At least 6 months have passed since the second jab.

The number of COVID patients in hospitals has stayed above 8,000 after health ministers told Sky News that pressure on A&E and increased hospital admissions could trigger the government’s “plan B” to combat COVID-19.

Sajid Javid commented, refusing to rule out another blockade.

The health minister defended not taking more stringent measures now, as outlined in the government’s winter plan to combat the virus, saying vaccines, boosters and new treatments now offer a “very strong” tool package.

He denied that the UK was in the same position at this time last year, saying the “big big difference” is that the vaccine provides a strong line of defense against COVID-19.

Concerns over the number of hospital admissions in the UK arise as the military may be called to help Scotland’s ambulance service, which is facing “drastic pressure”.

Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said he had “no apologies” for the long wait and confirmed that targeted military assistance was being considered to help address “short-term pressure points”.

Northern Ireland has asked the Department of Defense to provide 100 soldiers to support the Belfast Municipal Hospital and Ulster Hospital in Dundonald.

Medical staff will need help handling the number of COVID patients the hospital is treating.

