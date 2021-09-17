JP Morgan opens a digital retail bank in the UK





JP Morgan Chase & Co Update

JPorgan Chase is set to open its first offshore retail bank in its 222-year history with the launch of a digital-only lending institution that aims to overturn the UK banking market next week.

Sanoke Viswanathan, head of JPMorgan’s new “International Consumer” division, said the largest US bank would make a huge investment to make Chase a serious force in the UK before potentially expanding into other countries in Europe and Latin America.

“This is a very big strategic commitment from the company’s point of view,” he said in an interview at the bank’s Canary Wharf headquarters. “We’re going to spend hundreds of millions of dollars before we get to breakeven and where this becomes a sustainable business, and we’re not in a hurry.”

Chase initially only offers current accounts with a rewards program, but plans to quickly expand to include personal loans and investments, and eventually mortgages.

“In the current situation, there is a huge oversupply of mortgage loans and many providers. . . But it is an important product line for full-service banks and long-term consumer trust,” he said.

After more than two years of secret development, the new bank, codenamed Project Dynamo, was often compared to Marcus of Goldman Sachs, which launched in the UK three years ago. But while Marcus quickly took on savings of billions of pounds, Goldman has so far used deposits to finance investment banking operations rather than building a broader set of products.

In contrast, Viswanathan says Chase aims to enable customers to “do all their banking with us and not have to bank with anyone” within three to four years. However, he added that the company has not set specific targets for the number of customers and will not “slave” it on reaching profitability by a certain date.

In June, JPMorgan agreed to acquire UK robotics advisory firm Nutmeg, and Viswanathan said it would consider additional acquisitions as the business expands.

Chase’s arrival draws new entrants with abundant resources to the increasingly competitive UK market. Digital-only startups such as Monzo, Starling and Revolut have attracted millions of customers from traditional banks in recent years, but have struggled to keep up with regulatory requirements as lending capabilities have been slow to develop and sometimes grow.

JPMorgan expects it to outperform the big traditional lenders due to its massive technology budget and lack of branch networks, and its regulatory expertise and strong balance sheet to outperform startups.

However, the big banks have mixed records of launching new digital brands. JPMorgan gave up its first domestic brand, Finn, after a year of struggling to differentiate itself from the bank’s main Chase network or win customers. In 2020, British bank NatWest closed its new bank, Bo, in less than six months.

JP Morgan’s reputation in England took a hit earlier this year when it got involved in an unpopular soccer Super League plan. Chief Executive Jamie Dimon had to apologize for “misjudging” how fans would react.

Chase has around 600 employees in the UK, of which 500 are new. Prior to launch, the bank ran a pilot program with 6,000 employees over a six-month period.

Viswanathan has repeatedly emphasized that Chase is ready to “be patient” with the latest business ever since he first considered expanding more than a decade ago.

“We are committed to this country in the long run,” he added. “We didn’t make this decision on a whim.”

