Pollution on some new British trains is 13 times that of one of London’s busiest roads | UK News





Researchers have found that diesel pollution on some new trains is 13 times higher than on one of the busiest roads in central London.

Passengers traveling on government-proceded Great Western Railway carriages from London to Bristol as part of the 5.7 billion initiative saw sharp increases in nitrogen dioxide (NO2) pollution when switching from electricity to diesel.

A study by the Railroad Safety and Standards Board (RSSB) found that NO2 levels on two-year-old dual-mode Hitachi trains peaked at more than 13 times the average recorded on Marylebone Road in central London, which is heavily trafficked.

The Department of Transportation (DfT) said ministers have commissioned more research after the discovery and an immediate review of air quality standards and regulations for trains.

The dual-mode, built by Hitachi, was a controversial design that combined diesel and electric power, and was part of 5.7 billion government-funded trains running through the Great Western Mainline and the East Coast. The train was also recently suspended after a crack was found in the carriage.

GWR trains run on electricity from London to Cardiff, but on diesel to the west and southwest. Some phones planned for South Wales and branch lines from Chippenham to Bath and Bristol Temple Mead were scrapped by then Transport Minister Chris Grayling in 2017 after a massive over budget.

..

The RSSB says pollution increases significantly when trains are in tunnels or idle at stations. Passengers on trains pulled by diesel locomotives are more exposed to smoke when seated in the back seat than in the front carriage, which may be due to how exhaust gases enter train windows or air conditioning systems, the researchers said.

After examining six types of diesel trains, RSSB found high levels of particulate contamination in older diesel trains operated by Avanti West Coast, a Super Voyager class 221 model manufactured by Alstom.

However, the RSSB concluded: Newer train types do not necessarily have better cabin air quality than older trains. The worst NO2 contamination was found on a two-year-old GWR bimodal train.

The DfT said the RSSB report independently concluded that the service’s air quality remained within legal workplace limits. Industry-wide studies are already underway to understand this problem and find solutions, it said, and it has commissioned further studies to measure air quality in eight different types of trains used in the UK.

Railroad Minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: The safety of our employees and passengers is our absolute priority. These findings are within limits, but I don’t think people should accept anything lower than the highest level of air quality.

I immediately asked the industry to conduct further research and explore all engineering modifications and options to rapidly improve air quality in trains and stations.

He added: If necessary, we will not hesitate to tighten laws to meet and maintain the highest levels of air quality.

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group said: “Rail is one of the greenest means of transport. To get rid of it, government investment is also needed,” he said. all.

GWR said it is working with manufacturers to help develop potential solutions. “In the long run, this is why the government’s ambition to electrify the network and reduce the number of diesel trains is important,” the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for Avanti West Coast said most of its vehicles are fully electric and will replace diesel Voyager trains with electric and dual-mode trains within the next few years.

