



The researchers focused on data between April 2020 and July 2021 from the Gun Violence Archive on mass shootings, in which four or more people were killed or injured, not counting the gunman.

During that 15-month period, there were 343 more shootings, 217 people killed and 1,498 injured in the United States, than expected.

The team observed an increase in mass shootings after May 2020, compared to trends in previous years. There were 88 such shootings in July 2020, 42 in July 2019 and 45 in July 2018, the team noted.

City police departments are also reporting an increase in gun violence during the pandemic. In Chicago, shooting incidents are up 64% so far this year compared to the same period two years ago.

Last year there were 611 mass shootings in the country, up from 417 a year earlier, according to gun violence records. This year there have been 498 mass shootings, only 34 in September so far.

After April 2020, the team said there were on average 0.78 more mass shootings per day, 0.49 more people killed each day and 3.40 more people injured each day.

Increases in mass shootings during the pandemic were seen in the 882 cities included in the data, but cities with low and high pre-pandemic mass shootings – as opposed to cities in the middle of the range – contributed the most the overall increase in deaths.

The sharp increase in mass shootings during the pandemic is consistent with the idea that this violence may be influenced by social and economic factors, the researchers note.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/16/us/mass-shootings-increased-in-pandemic/index.html

