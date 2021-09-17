Shamima Begum Is Still British Responsibility Regardless Of Her New Image | Gina Bale





In her first live interview after joining ISIS on ITVs Good Morning Britain, 22-year-old Shamima Begum recently appealed for a return to the UK. She is one of more than 6,000 minors involved in IS, but her case has received international media attention since rough CCTV footage of her leaving the UK with two East London school friends in 2015 came out.

The Begums case first raises the issue of radicalized minor liability. At first, media reports explained that the three girls were lured to IS and compared their childhood innocence to a recruiter’s monster. The then Education Minister, Nicky Morgan, wrote to the school: In a rush to explain the fact that young girls may turn away from life in England to join a terrorist organization, the story of Father Jihadi adopts an inclusive phrase focusing on the girls’ romantic motives.

However, the term is problematic because it simplifies, makes sexual, and stereotypes women’s participation in groups.

Begum claims that his motives for joining IS were to get married, have children, and lead a pure Islamic life. However, a growing study of the radicalization of women and girls into IS has revealed a variety of individualized motives, including a sense of belonging, purpose, adventure, ideological achievement, and even a thirst for violence.

In an article published by a terrorist group, marriage and childrearing were portrayed as women’s jihad and primary duty, but this was not the limit of their activities. Women have taken on the roles of teachers, doctors, bureaucrats, and even front-line fighters and officers in IS’s infamous moral police. From innocent schoolgirls to monsters, these women are now considered a trusted security threat.

However, IS’s strict and anonymous women’s dress code has left little evidence of individual women’s activities within group realms. In her interview, Begum claims: I didn’t do anything in Isis other than to be a mother and the government actually has nothing to do with me.

Begum now demands a chance to prove his innocence and has given up support for IS. For some, this includes her new look in particular. When she appeared without a hijab and abaya, Good Morning Britain interviewers asked if she needed a western look to reflect the changes inside.

There are two problematic assumptions here. First, whether her change in appearance is a publicity campaign or not, Islamic attire should not be construed as an indicator or measure of radicalism. ISIS has mandated that all women in its territory wear the full burqa, but this does not mean that all women who choose to wear the burqa in any way sympathize with ISIS or support other extremist groups. This garment is an item of religious attire, not an IS uniform.

Second, this comment normalizes the western look to the absence of hijab or other signs of Islamic belief. This reinforces the discriminatory sentiment that Muslim women do not belong to Western or British society. Social media accounts of young women and girls who joined the group consistently cited lack of acceptance, discrimination and outright Islamophobia as reasons for joining the group. The bias in our society that links radicalization to appearance is easily exploited by extremist recruiters.

In April 2019, ISIS lost control of Syria’s last territories, forcing its former members of women and children into safe camps. According to the latest estimates, the largest of these al-halls is home to more than 65,000 women and children, and nearly 10,000 foreigners live in high-security annexes. Overcrowding, poor sanitation and limited health care have resulted in higher infant mortality rates.

All three of Begums’ children are now dead. Her youngest child, Jarrah, died shortly after arriving in al-Hol. She describes a disturbing medical facility, leaving the feeling of being nothing. [she] You can do anything to help him. Whatever you think of Begum, the loss of these children is a tragedy. Born under these circumstances, they paid the highest price for their parents’ choices. However, baby Jarrah’s death may have been partly due to Begums’ travel to the war zone, but could have been avoided if he (and his mother) had been able to return to England.

The British government’s decision to strip Begum from her British citizenship (which she claims is claiming Bangladeshi citizenship through an inheritance) has sparked controversy. The British Nationality Act of 1981 stipulates that individuals born in the UK cannot or cannot be deprived of their citizenship if they become stateless. In effect, this means that citizenship deprivation can only apply to children of immigrant parents or children of dual citizenship, which some analysts have emphasized as a discriminatory two-tier system.

A trip to Bangladesh, whether possible or not, should not be part of the discussion. Begum is British. She was born in England and left England to join IS. Her actions result in British responsibility. Keeping her (and others) in temporary detention only increases the burden on the already overburdened Kurdish authorities, evidence of recent jailbreak and smuggling campaigns.

Begum, this time becoming a poster girl for demonized ex-IS women. Regardless of whether the state decides to extradite or prosecute its citizens, it is clear that many women like Begum suffered psychological and physical trauma in childhood and early adulthood. Their cases must be managed sensitively. Sensational questions and stereotypes from the media and politicians will hamper the prospect of rehabilitation, produce discriminatory and Islamophobic stories and potentially rekindle support for extremism.

