Online-only learning not worth 9K tuition, OECD warns UK universities | higher education





According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), UK universities are not offering value for money to their students if they continue to study online and risk being left behind by new digital providers.

Andreas Schleicher, OECD director of education and technology, warned that efforts by universities to move lectures and other events online after the pandemic will undermine the monopoly on professors and undermine public support for tuition of up to 9,250. It is the highest type among developed countries.

I think the value proposition of universities is being challenged in the times we live in. Schleicher, in disclosing the OECD Summary of Trends in International Education, believes that students cannot be required to pay $9,000 for online classes alone.

Students go to college to meet great professors, to college to work with colleagues and researchers in the lab, to college to experience campus social life, that’s the college’s value proposition.

In the past two years, higher education institutions around the world have largely had to teach online. Many in the UK plan to continue holding online classes at the start of the new school year because of fears of contracting the coronavirus.

However, Schleicher warned: If it remains you will see many alternative providers. It’s a very interesting competition when it comes to online offerings.

I don’t think the university will be able to maintain its monopoly, but I think that will be reflected in the tuition structure.

Personally, I think this will be a real challenge as our university actually finds great ways to do personal, focused, interactive and socially meaningful work. Then you can charge for it. Or just digitize, and you wonder if those costs can be sustained and students are willing to pay for them.

According to OECD figures, tuition for higher education supported by most countries in the UK is the highest among OECD countries, but private institutions in the US continue to have higher tuition. Within the UK there are exceptions for Scottish students who do not pay tuition in Scotland and Northern Ireland students who receive lower tuition if they attend a local university.

A spokesperson for Universities UK said: UK universities are world-leading and the benefits of obtaining a degree here are extensive. Graduates in the UK earn an average of $10,000 more per year than non-graduates, which is just one measure of success. The UK’s system structure means that no student pays tuition upfront and reimbursement is based on the graduate’s ability to pay during the working life.

Since 2015, when tuition was frozen in the UK, member institutions have claimed to be doing more for less. Last week, University College London revealed that domestic tuition was not covering the cost of undergraduate programs and international student tuition was filling the deficit.

Schleicher said the UK remains attractive to international students, but its high cost has attracted mainly international students from wealthy backgrounds rather than the most talented ones.

