China’s JinkoSolar says some panels are standing at the US border





Sept. 16 (Reuters) – Chinese firm JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd said some of its solar panels had been stopped at the U.S. border amid fears the solar products contained materials produced by the forced labor of Muslim minority groups in China’s Xinjiang region.

Jinko executives told Wall Street analysts in a quarterly conference call on Wednesday that its margins and profits suffered from the arrests, but are not disclosing the amount of product detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CPB ).

“We had some modules shut down by US CBP and requested additional documents,” Jinko director Haiyun Cao said on the call, according to a transcript seen by Reuters on Thursday. “At this point, we are cautiously optimistic for the results.”

Jinko officials did not immediately respond to a request for further details. The company is among the world’s largest panel makers and has deployed more than 14 gigawatts of panels in the United States alone, enough to power about 2.6 million homes, according to its website.

A CBP spokesperson declined to comment on Jinko’s shipments on Thursday.

The United States in June banned imports of silicon-containing products from Chinese company Hoshine Silicon Industry Co, as part of the Biden administration’s efforts to hold China accountable for human rights violations.

Metallurgical silicon is used to produce polysilicon, the key raw material in the solar industry. About 45% of all polysilicon used in the production of solar modules is produced in Xinjiang.

China denies claims that its solar companies benefit from forced labor.

Earlier this week, the leading US solar energy trading group said the ban “represents a significant and widespread downside risk” for optimistic industry forecasts. CBP’s investigations of owned equipment could cause significant delays to the project, the Solar Energy Industries Association said. (Reporting by Nichola Groom; editing by Richard Pullin)

