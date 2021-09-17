



On 17 August 2021, the British Government submitted the Hydrogen Strategy (“Strategy”) to Parliament. This 120-page document explains the government’s ambitions to develop a thriving hydrogen sector in the UK and put it at the forefront of hydrogen technology. What does that say and how might hydrogen function in the future?

Throughout this article, we will refer to the different colors of hydrogen (mainly blue and green). To help with this, I’ve created a short guide to the hydrogen rainbow here.

Building a hydrogen economy

This strategy presents a phased development of the UK hydrogen economy.

2021-2030: The UK will develop blue and green hydrogen production capacity to meet its 5GW production target. 2030 – 2035: Larger production facilities will start operating in the UK. The type of project depends on your industry investment, so green, blue or other colors may be mixed depending on your confidence in your technology and industry investments. The strategy expects the first large-scale green hydrogen production to go online during this time. 2035 – 2050: UK will rapidly expand hydrogen production. This could include the introduction of an amount of pink hydrogen, especially when looking at the construction of a fourth-generation reactor.

To achieve the most cost-effective hydrogen production expansion in the short term, the UK government’s intention is to use a mix of blue and green hydrogen. This has immediate benefits as the technology used to produce blue hydrogen is readily available, there is no need to significantly increase carbon-free energy production, and it is cheaper than green hydrogen. This will allow the UK to rapidly increase its hydrogen production capacity over the next 5-10 years.

However, as the strategy confirms, the technology used to produce green hydrogen is rapidly becoming cheaper. As this technology becomes mainstream, the cost will decrease more rapidly. The strategy suggests that green hydrogen could be cost-competitive with blue hydrogen as early as 2025.

comment

This strategy is an important step towards developing a thriving hydrogen economy within the UK. Aiming for 5 GW of low-carbon hydrogen production by 2030 might be a good start, but this needs to be seen in context.

One important point is that not all hydrogen produced in the UK will be green hydrogen. In fact, in the short to medium term, the majority will be blue. This was confirmed when Equinor announced that it plans to produce 1.8 GW of blue hydrogen in the UK by 2030. Both partners will produce at least an additional 0.7 GW over the same period. So the hydrogen produced in the UK will be low-carbon, but not zero-carbon.

We can also get a rough look at how the UK compares to its neighbors. The UK’s stated 5GW production target will account for less than 5% of UK energy consumption. The strategy suggests that hydrogen production will grow steadily, accounting for 20-35% of UK energy consumption by 2050.

To reach the proposed lower and upper bounds for energy consumption, ignoring the increase in consumption requirements, the UK needs:

Production capacity of 10-20 GW by 2035. 15-30 GW of production capacity by 2040. Production capacity of 30-50 GW by 2050.

Based solely on current proposals (not all are accepted), global green hydrogen production could exceed 210 GW and reach 250 GW by 2040. About 85% of these features are from Europe and 23% from Germany. If all these projects are built, Germany could produce up to 50 GW of green hydrogen by 2040, while the UK could produce half of that, a significant portion of which is blue hydrogen.

So, why is the UK looking for blue hydrogen? Indeed, the infrastructure currently does not exist to support the required green hydrogen scaling rate. Blue hydrogen isn’t a perfect solution, but it could serve as a medium to medium term depending on the appropriate maximum carbon emissions in the process, so the UK could add 20% hydrogen to its gas supply, along with other initiatives. The UK is also well equipped to store carbon dioxide in salt caves or former deep oil fields (see eg Scotland’s Acorns CCS scheme). The sector’s rapid initial growth, in turn, could lead to faster development of hydrogen-dependent technologies, making the economy more hydrogen-dependent and driving the development of renewable energy and green hydrogen.

However, there are two key parts to this plan.

As green hydrogen becomes cheaper and more available, they are willing to move to green hydrogen, otherwise they risk falling behind as businesses prefer to buy green hydrogen over blue. Set the carbon emission level of blue hydrogen to a reasonable and very low level.

