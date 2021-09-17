Australia announces arrival of more US troops and plans missile project | Military News





About 2,200 U.S. Marines are expected to pass through Darwin in the 2021 rotation, as Canberra also contemplates improved air and sea capability.

Australia said more US troops would circulate in the island nation and allies would cooperate on missile development, the latest joint action amid shared concerns over China’s growing assertiveness in the region.

Australia earlier announced a three-way alliance with the United States and Britain in which Canberra will purchase nuclear-powered submarines, angering France whose key contract for conventional submarines has been canceled.

Describing further steps during a visit to Washington, Defense Minister Peter Dutton said on Thursday that Australia would significantly strengthen cooperation, including working together on missile and explosive ordnance development.

He said Australia was willing to see more US Marines in a 10-year rotation through the northern city of Darwin.

I aspire to make sure that we can increase the number of troops through rotations, said Dutton.

Air capability will be improved, our maritime capability improved, and certainly the force posture improved.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison had earlier said Australia would buy long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, also without giving numbers, confirmed that the US will expand our access and presence in Australia.

Austin said the two allies discussed concerns about China during the four-way meeting involving Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister Marise Payne.

As we seek a constructive and results-oriented relationship with the PRC, we will remain lucid about Beijing’s efforts to undermine the established international order, Austin said.

Anger in Beijing

China has expressed anger at the nuclear submarine deal, which comes as Australia faces increasing trade and diplomatic pressure from the Asian powerhouse, a major destination for its food and energy exports.

Beijing has seen in recent months that Australia will not back down and threats of retaliation and economic pressure simply will not work, Blinken said.

The United States will not leave Australia alone on the pitch or, better yet, on the pitch, he said, using sporting metaphors.

About 2,200 U.S. Marines were scheduled to pass through Darwin during the 2021 rotation, with restrictions in place due to COVID-19 and Australia’s strict quarantine measures.

Contingent of 200 US Marines arrive in Darwin, Australia as Washington strengthens military presence in strategically vital region [File: Christopher Dickson/Australian Department of Defence via AFP]

President Joe Biden spoke of the need to focus on China as he controversially pulled the remaining US troops out of Afghanistan last month.

In another sign to China, Morrison will travel to Washington next week for a first four-way in-person summit with Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Dutton has also named Indonesia, Vietnam and South Korea as Australia’s partners in the region.

They understand the values ​​to which we adhere and which we consistently adhere to for a long time, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/9/17/australia-says-more-us-troops-to-come-eyes-missile-work The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos