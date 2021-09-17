They let us die: British Afghan aid workers hiding from the Taliban | global development





Afghan workers who worked as contractors on a UK relief project are at risk for their lives because they have not been granted resettlement permits in the UK.

The Guardian came into contact with a family of four who said they were targeted by the Taliban because they worked for the British government and are now forced into hiding.

Ahmad Shakib, who worked for six years at Adam Smith International (ASI), an advisory firm that has contracted several UK-funded projects in Afghanistan, said the UK did not help his evacuation. He, his wife and children aged 9, 7 and 3 fled at the risk of their lives.

Every moment, every moment is important to us. Shaqiv, who spoke with the Guardian while hiding in a secluded outskirts of Kabul, said he randomly changes his home address to hide himself. The day begins with fear and ends with despair.

The family first left their home in Kabul in July when Shakib began receiving death threats.

They had a lucky escape two weeks ago when the Taliban moved to a different location one night before knocking on the door of their relative’s house.

While working at ASI, Shakib worked with international advisors on the budget project of the Afghan Ministry of Finance.

On August 18, shortly after the Taliban took over Kabul, he applied the British Government’s plan to help people who had worked with the British government migrate to Afghanistan’s Afghanistan Migration and Assistance Policy (Arap) program.

Shakib received an email response requesting family information four days later. Excited, he said early that his children might be leaving soon. But he hasn’t heard from them since he answered.

He now believes that his family will not live up to the current standards. Others were denied applications because they were not directly employed by the British government.

British evacuation plane from Kabul. Hundreds of Afghans working on the British project feel they have been abandoned. Photo: LPhot Ben Shread/Defense/EPA

Now every morning my daughter asks about our evacuation. Shakib said. Children keep asking about the future. My wife is completely ruined. They left us to die.

The couple fear the Taliban will soon overtake them.

I want to live a fear-free life. Ahmads wife wants family peace in a democratic atmosphere. I just want us to be alive.

The British Ministry of Defense responded to the Guardian’s question about whether it plans to extend Arap’s qualifications to contractors, saying: More than 15,000 people from Kabul, including thousands of Arap applicants and their dependents.

We will continue to do our best to support those who have supported us, and our commitment to former recipients is timeless and will last. The Arap plan can still apply and we will continue to support those who qualify.

ASI says it employed hundreds of Afghan nationals in UK-funded projects between 2002 and 2018. A spokesperson said: The spokesperson said: It is our belief that the Taliban do not discriminate against the Afghan people based on the legitimate life threats that our former employees have received. Persons engaged in international development work directly for the UK Government with Arap qualifications, and those employed by contractors such as ASI on projects designed and funded by the UK Government.

We continue to encourage the UK Government to expand the Arap Scheme to include Afghan nationals previously employed indirectly by the UK Government through contractors performing work on behalf of the UK Government on behalf of the UK Government at its most vulnerable and at risk. You are applying pressure.

Zabeeh Deshiwal*, 29, participated in UK-sponsored counter-terrorism, security and justice projects for contract companies ASI and Coffey International, later becoming Tetra Tech International Development. He has been on the run for four weeks with his wife, three-year-old son and three-month-old daughter.

friend who has a shop next door [in Kabul], said the Taliban are looking for other people to work for me and foreigners.

Deshiwal applied for the Arap scheme in May but was rejected because he was not a direct employee of the UK government, despite his role on a high-risk project. He appealed the decision at the end of July, but has yet to receive a response.

Families ate only two meals a day and distributed food. Deshiwal found that he couldn’t sleep because small noises caused panic.

Now our lives are in grave danger, he said. We can’t stay like this for long. It’s like a never-ending nightmare that gets crueler day by day.

Yasmine Ahmed, UK director of Human Rights Watch, said the UK government should not split its head over whether someone is a contractor or directly employed.

People are busily moving from hiding place to hiding place, she said. In the UK, it takes days, not months, to save a life. We must do everything we can to deliver on our promises, and we must urgently relocate the Afghans who have stood by our side when we need it most.

* Name change to protect identity

