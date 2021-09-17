The U.S. Ryder Cup team is historic in its length (and longer than Europe)





By: Nick Piastowski September 16, 2021

The 18th hole in the Whistling Strait, site of this year's Ryder Cup.

Steve Stricker presented his six captain’s picks to the U.S. Ryder Cup team last week, and he kept coming back to the same theme over and over again:

He brings a lot of energy, a lot of power, Stricker said of Harris English.

Very long off the tee which, again, we think will suit Whistling Straits at a T, Stricker said of Tony Finau.

Solid across the board, great competitor, away from the tee, Stricker said of Xander Sc Chaudele.

Another guy who’s far off the tee, Stricker said of Scottie Scheffler.

When the Americans fight the Europeans next week, they will do so at Whistling Straits, a par 71 stretching for 7,390 yards. It’s not a breeze and that’s before they turn on the fans. The winds off Lake Michigan are one of the Whistlings’ best defenses, and when they do blow, it never hurts to be, as Stricker said: long on the tee.

On a historic level, Americans are.

English, Finau, Sc Chaudele, Scheffler, Daniel Berger, Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas averaged 305.2 meters in driving distance last season on the PGA Tour . In an analysis of U.S. Ryder Cup teams since 1981 (the year after the Tour began tracking distance traveled), this is the second-highest average among 20 teams, behind the last U.S. team, which was just longer, at 305.7 meters in 2018.

Among this year’s field, DeChambeau was the longest at 323.7 yards and Morikawa the shortest at 295.2. And

The 305.2 figure is also just over 12 feet higher than the average (301.0) of the dozen Europeans the United States will encounter. The longest hitter in euros is Rory McIlroy, averaging 319.0, while the shortest is Ian Poulter, at 285.2. (For Bernd Wiesberger, his European Tour average was used.)

While the distance gains in golf are certainly not a revelation, seeing it through the lens of the Ryder Cup is nonetheless revealing. Among the other takeaways:

As expected, American teams steadily increased their average distance, but not dramatically until the early 2000s. In 1981, the Americans led it to 260.3 yards per pop. In 1991, the average was 263.0. In 2002, it was 280.7. In 2012, it was 293.5. This year’s squad and the 2018 squad were the only two to average over 300.

The shortest hitter in the 40-year-old was Calvin Peete, averaging 246.1 in 1983. The longest was DeChambeau.

The first players to cross the 300 yard mark were Tiger Woods (301.9) and Davis Love III (300.1) in the 2004 squad. Since then, an average of 300 yards or better has been accomplished 34 times, including by two-thirds of this year’s squad.

Morikawa, this year’s team’s shortest player, is said to have led all teams in driving distance until 2004.

The average driving distances of each American team since 1981:

1981 (US 18.5, Europe 9.5)

Tom Watson, 267.2 Raymond Floyd, 263.4 Bruce Lietzke, 265.8 Tom Kite, 257.3Hale Irwin, 251.1 Lee Trevino, 256.5 Jerry Pate, 267.4 Ben Crenshaw, 261.0 Johnny Miller, 263 , 4 Bill Rogers, 250.1 Jack Nicklaus, 264.3 Larry Nelson, 256.5 Average: 260.3

1983 (US 14.5, Europe 13.5)

Ben Crenshaw, 258.0Raymond Floyd, 260.7Bob Gilder, 259.9Jay Haas, 253.5Tom Kite, 253.2Gil Morgan, 263.2Calvin Peete, 246.1Craig Stadler, 261.1Curtis Strange, 251.6Lanny Wadkins, 254, 6 Tom Watson, 269.0 Fuzzy Zoeller, 268.8 Average: 258.3

1985 (Europe 16.5, US 11.5)

Andy North, 259.4Hubert Green, 251.6Curtis Strange, 258.4Lanny Wadkins, 261.7Raymond Floyd, 265.1Calvin Peete, 252.1Mark O’Meara, 268.8Craig Stadler, 269.3Hal Sutton, 266.6Peter Jacobsen, 263.0Tom Kite, 254.9Fuzzy.3 Average: 261.6

1987 (Europe 15, US 13)

Scott Simpson, 250.9Larry Nelson, 259.0Payne Stewart, 269.9Ben Crenshaw, 263.0Curtis Strange, 260.6Hal Sutton, 263.9Larry Mize, 258.8Lanny Wadkins, 253.3Dan Pohl, 273.0Tom Kite, 255.1Mark Calcavecchia, 273.1Andy Bean: 263.1Andy Bean: 262.5

1989 (Europe 14, USA 14)

Mark Calcavecchia, 270.6Curtis Strange, 253.2Chip Beck, 257.9Payne Stewart, 264.8Tom Kite, 255.9Paul Azinger, 267.1Fred Couples, 273.2Ken Green, 261.9Mark O’Meara, 261.5Mark McCumber, 260.8Tom Watson, 265.3Lanny Wadkins, 251.4 Average: 261.9

1991 (US 14.5, Europe 13.5)

Fred Couples, 280.7Payne Stewart, 264.4Lanny Wadkins, 256.8Hale Irwin, 247.6Paul Azinger, 270.1Corey Pavin, 252.0Mark O’Meara, 264.6Mark Calcavecchia, 272.6Wayne Levi, 257.7Steve Pate, 266.9 Chip Beck, 259.3 Raymond Floyd, 264.1 Average: 263.0

1993 (US 15, Europe 13)

Paul Azinger, 273.3Fred Couples, 275.5Tom Kite, 263.3Lee Janzen, 257.1Corey Pavin, 251.9Payne Stewart, 269.6John Cook, 256.2Davis Love III, 280.2Chip Beck, 258.2Jim Gallagher Jr. , 268.7 Raymond Floyd, 264.8 (1992) Lanny Wadkins, 251.2 Average: 264.1

1995 (Europe 14.5, US 13.5)

Corey Pavin, 254.9Tom Lehman, 264.8Davis Love III, 284.6Phil Mickelson, 270.7Jay Haas, 262.5Jeff Maggert, 266.2Loren Roberts, 255.3Ben Crenshaw, 253.1Peter Jacobsen, 272.9Brad Faxon, 261.2Curtis Strange, 255.8Foyenne Couples, 276.3 : 264.8

1997 (Europe 14.5, United States 13.5)

Tiger Woods, 294.8Justin Leonard, 259.2Tom Lehman, 271.4Davis Love III, 285.8Jim Furyk, 262.9Phil Mickelson, 284.1Jeff Maggert, 264.3Mark O’Meara, 261.7Scott Hoch, 260.7Brad Faxon, 260.1Lee Janzen, 270.7Fred Couples, 283.5Average: 271.6

1999 (US 14.5, Europe 13.5)

Tiger Woods, 293.1 David Duval. 286.8Payne Stewart, 266.7Davis Love III, 283.0Mark O’Meara, 266.9Hal Sutton, 276.4Justin Leonard, 271.2Jim Furyk, 265.5Phil Mickelson, 285.7Jeff Maggert, 269.9Tom Lehman, 275, 6 Steve Pate, 269.7 Average: 275.8

2002 (Europe 15.5, United States 12.5)

Tiger Woods, 293.3Phil Mickelson, 288.8David Duval, 290.8Mark Calcavecchia, 285.5David Toms, 279.2Davis Love III, 287.7Scott Hoch, 270.0Jim Furyk, 271.8Hal Sutton, 277.3Stewart Cink, 279.6Scott Verplank, 276.2Paul Average: 280.7

2004 (Europe 18.5, United States 9.5)

Chad Campbell, 288.0Stewart Cink, 290.5Chris DiMarco, 277.3Fred Funk, 271.9Jim Furyk, 281.1 (2003) Jay Haas, 274.5Davis Love III, 300.1Phil Mickelson, 295.4Kenny Perry, 295, 9 Chris Riley, 277.3 David Toms, 285.3 Tiger Woods, 301.9 Average: 286.6

2006 (Europe 18.5, US 9.5)

Chad Campbell, 290.9Stewart Cink, 292.0Chris DiMarco, 279.3Jim Furyk, 281.9JJ Henry, 295.9Zach Johnson, 283.7Phil Mickelson, 300.7Vaughn Taylor, 286.6David Toms, 285.4Scott Verplank, 276.1Brett Wetterich, 307.8.4Moyenne: 306.1 290.5

2008 (US 16.5, Europe 11.5)

Phil Mickelson, 295.7Stewart Cink, 296.9Kenny Perry, 296.0Jim Furyk, 280.4Anthony Kim, 300.9Justin Leonard, 281.4Ben Curtis, 284.7Boo Weekley, 291.7Steve Stricker, 283.6Hunter Mahan, 289, 9JB Holmes, 310.3Chad Campbell, 289.9Average: 291.7

2010 (Europe 14.5, United States 13.5)

Phil Mickelson, 299.1Hunter Mahan, 291.8Bubba Watson, 309.8Jim Furyk, 276.0Steve Stricker, 282.9Dustin Johnson, 308.5Jeff Overton, 297.3Matt Kuchar, 286.9Zach Johnson, 279.7Tiger Woods, 298, 4 (2009) Stewart Cink, 292.4 Rickie Fowler, 292.7 Average: 292.9

2012 (Europe 14.5, United States 13.5)

Tiger Woods, 297.4Bubba Watson, 315.5Jason Dufner, 292.4Keegan Bradley, 302.7Webb Simpson, 288.6Zach Johnson, 281.1Matt Kuchar, 286.2Phil Mickelson, 294.4Steve Stricker, 285.4Jim Furyk, 280.0Brandt Snedoyeker, 288.2Matt Kuchar, 286.2Phil Mickelson, 294. 293.5

2014 (Europe 16.5, United States 11.5)

Bubba Watson, 314.3Rickie Fowler, 297.5Jim Furyk, 279.3Jimmy Walker, 301.0Phil Mickelson, 292.4Matt Kuchar, 283.8Jordan Spieth, 289.7Patrick Reed, 292.3Zach Johnson, 282.2Keegan Bradley, 302.2Webb Simpson, 288.5Hunter Mahanoy, 288.5H 293.2

2016 (US 17, Europe 11)

Dustin Johnson, 313.6Jordan Spieth, 295.4Phil Mickelson, 294.8Patrick Reed, 297.4Jimmy Walker, 301.3Brooks Koepka, 302.6Brandt Snedeker, 292.6Zach Johnson, 280.1JB Holmes, 314.5Rickie Fowler, 301.6Matt Kuchar, 285.8 Ryan Moore, 283.2 Average: 283.2 296.9

2018 (Europe 17.5, US 10.5)

Brooks Koepka, 313.4Dustin Johnson, 314.0Justin Thomas, 311.8Patrick Reed, 298.1Bubba Watson, 313.1Jordan Spieth, 299.8Rickie Fowler, 299.8Webb Simpson, 293.7Bryson DeChambeau, 305.7Phil Mickelson, 300.3Tiger Woodsau, 303.6Tiger Woodsau, 303.6 305.7

2021 United States

Daniel Berger, 296.7Patrick Cantlay, 302.8Bryson DeChambeau, 323.7Harris English, 299.4Tony Finau, 305.5Dustin Johnson, 312.9Brooks Koepka, 310.7Collin Morikawa, 295.2Xander Sc Chaudele, 307.6Scottie Scheffler, 305, 0 Jordan Spieth, 299.5 Justin Thomas, 303.9 Average 305.2

Europe 2021

Jon Rahm, 309.0Tommy Fleetwood, 300.8Bernd Wiesberger, 297.2Tyrrell Hatton, 299.0Rory McIlroy, 319.0Matthew Fitzpatrick, 293.5Paul Casey, 303.9Viktor Hovland, 302.2Lee Westwood, 294.1Sergio Garcia Lowry, 309.4Shane 285.2Average: 301.0

