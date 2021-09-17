29th Pontignano Conference: Britain and Italy work together for a better rebuild





The 29th Pontignano Conference will focus on opportunities for Italy and the UK to shape and strengthen growth in a time of rapid change.

Prof. Mariana Mazzucato will be recognized for her innovative contributions to economic thought in the UK, Italy and around the world, in particular the establishment of the Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose.

Based on the experience of the past few years, the meeting is held in a hybrid way with 5 pastors present and multiple speakers speaking remotely.

The most important event on the Anglo-Italian agenda, the 29th Conference of Fontignano will be held in Siena from 16 to 18 September.

The program is organized by the British Embassy in Italy and the British Council, the British cultural exchange and educational opportunity, in collaboration with the University of Siena and the University of St Anthony, Oxford. The event is co-hosted in collaboration with the ICE Agency.

This year’s event, chaired by Carlo Calenda and David Willetts, is titled UK and Italy: Building Better Together. Experts from various fields and key figures from the governments of London and Rome will attend. Underpinning the importance of this event is a wide range of ministerial representation, both face-to-face and virtual. Italy will be attended by Giancarlo Giorgetti, Minister of Economic Development, Benedetto Della Vedova, Deputy Foreign Minister and Asuntela Messina, Deputy Minister for Technology Innovation and Digital Transformation.

The UK is directly represented by Kwasi Kwarteng, Minister for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, John Glen, Treasurer and City Minister, and Wendy Morton, Assistant Secretary of Parliament for European Human Rights and Americas.

Lord Bethell, Assistant Secretary of State for Health and Social Services in Parliament, and Lord Goldsmith, Assistant Secretary of State, Pacific and Environment will also be in London.

The significance of this event in the bilateral relations between Italy and the UK will be witnessed once again by a very large number of high-level speeches from the institutional, business, research and media worlds as well.

British Ambassador to Italy Jill Morris said:

Reinforced by the participation of our two countries in a number of international organizations, Italy and the United Kingdom are once again standing side by side to address global challenges that affect us all and require a joint global effort. This year’s partnership for the UK Presidency of the G7, the Italian Presidency of the G20 and COP26 gives us a unique opportunity to lead a sustainable, green, equitable and resilient global recovery.

Each presidency’s themes complement and complement each other perfectly and have the common goal of a sustainable recovery from the pandemic. Strengthening resilience, addressing climate change and biodiversity protection, while advancing our common values: this is at the heart of the central discussion of the XXIX Conference. Britain and Italy together to rebuild for the better – a community with a purpose for the benefit of our nation and future generations.

Rachel Launay, Director of the British Council in Italy, said:

I look forward to participating in the Pontignano 2021 Conference and exploring with experts how the world of arts and culture will respond to the tremendous challenges posed by climate change as the culture and education sector grapples with new functional models in the post-corona era. world.

program

The meeting started on Thursday 16 September at 18:00 at Aula Magna at the University of Siena.

Greetings from Co-Chairs Carlo Calenda and David Willetts, University of Siena President Francesco Frati, and award-winning Professor Margaret Heffernan University of Business Administration A keynote speech followed. Bath’s on lessons learned from the epidemic to improve the future resilience of Italian and British societies.

The meeting will continue on Fridays and Saturdays in private under the Chatham House Rule* at Certosa di Pontignano just outside Siena, and will be divided into four topic areas for participants to address some fundamental issues. The future of our country and Europe.

Third Fontignano Award

In the first edition, it was presented to the distinguished scientist Rino Rappuoli, head of GSK vaccine research and development and chief scientist, and, in 2020, to the Republic’s honorary President and Senator Giorgio Napolitano. This year, an award will be presented to Professor Mariana Mazzucato in the UK, Italy and the world for her innovative contributions to economic thinking and especially for her contribution to the establishment of the Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose on Friday evening. September 17th.

Professor Mazzucato said of the prestigious award:

I am truly honored to receive the Pontignano Award this year. Italy and the UK face many of the same challenges, such as climate change, inequality and declining productivity, but they also have the same opportunities. Working closely with the UK government on industrial strategy since 2017, working with Prime Minister Conte on Italy’s recovery program and with the G7 panel on economic resilience under Sir Mark Sedwill in 2021 has been really encouraging.

If we are to achieve our goal of inclusive and sustainable growth, when we think about budgeting, procurement and the public sector, it is important to rethink economic theory and practice more objectively, using new indicators of the common good and public goals. private partnership. Only then can we improve equity in the global health response, accelerate investments in climate mitigation and adaptation, and promote fair labor standards. The G7 Working Group provides timely recommendations to both countries working to build more resilient economies in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A detailed session of the meeting will focus on the following questions:

group 1

Defense and Security

How can democracies work together to strengthen collective security after the UK Government Integrated Review is published?

Moderator: Marta Dass, Senior Director, Europe, Aspen Institute.

With Piero Pacino, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Remote Connection Tobias Ellwood, Chairman of the House Defense Committee, Roberta Pinotti, Chairman of the Senate Defense Committee.

group 2

How can we build and maintain a sustainable, resilient, safe and ethical supply chain that effectively integrates Italian and UK components?

Moderator: Roberto Luongo, ICE Secretary General.

With Philip Pratley, UK Director of International Affairs and Maria Paola Chiesi, Director of Shared Values ​​and Sustainability at Leonardo MW Ltd, Chiesi Farmaceutici.

group 3

How can science, technology and a culture of innovation help the UK and Italy create resilient strategies to respond to future shocks in an effective and sustainable way?

Moderator: Paul Monks, Senior Scientific Advisor, BEIS.

Indro Mukerjee, CEO, Innovate UK and Gianna Martinengo, Founder and President, Women&Tech An interdisciplinary approach to healthy recovery. Moderator: John Holden, Cultural Fellow at Kings College London, Giorgia Giovannetti, Vice Chancellor of International Relations at the University of Florence.

Saturday will be joined by Lord Sedwill, president of the Atlantic Future Forum, and Mariana Majukato, founding director of the Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose at University College of London. It begins with the presentation of the conclusions of the G7 Panel on Economic Resilience with Mariana Mazzucato.

Saturday’s proceedings will conclude with a panel on future trends with Marta Foresti, Director of ODI Europe, and Katie ODonovan, Director of Government Affairs, Google UK remotely.

The XXIX edition of the Pontignano Conference has received valuable support from Algebris Investments, APCO Worldwide, Chiesi, Equita, GSK, Ipsos, Jaguar Land-Rover, Leonardo, Novamont, Poste Italiane, Sky and Vmware.

Concept notes and links to resources and images: www.britishcouncil.it/pontignano

Social Media: British Council Twitter Channel @itbritish British Embassy @UKinItalia, @UKinItaly and @JillMorrisFCDO follow the meeting with the hashtags #Pontignano2021 and #Pontignano.

Chatham House Rules: When a meeting or part of a meeting is held in accordance with the Chatham House Rules, participants are free to use the information they receive, but may not disclose the identity or affiliation of the presenter or any other participant providing the information.

