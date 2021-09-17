UK News Summary





Cambridge Dean Supports Slave Reparations

The Rev. Michael Banner, dean of Trinity College, Cambridge, said the government should pay reparations to countries that participate in the slave trade. He said at a meeting of the Society for the Study of Christian Ethics last week: that. He described the British as the main perpetrators of the horrors of slavery. If the descendants of victims of colonial exploitation still suffer as a result of these injustices, are we modern-day Britons the beneficiaries of that fault? Again, the answer must be ‘yes’. In 2019, the University of Cambridge published a two-year review of how they contributed to and benefited from slavery (Features, 7 June 2019).

The Archbishop of Canterbury is announced as a supporter of Sanctuary Mental Health Ministries, a charity that helps churches support mental health and well-being (News, July 23rd, Podcast July 22nd). He said this week that many of us will struggle with mental health for the rest of our lives and it is important for the church to have the tools to respond effectively. Sanctuary resources are especially needed as we recover from the effects of the pandemic. He encouraged Christians to seek out the Ministry course, an eight-week course designed to help small groups explore mental health through theology, psychology, and practical experience.

Charitable Council warns Oxford Christchurch

Members of the Governing Body of Christ Church, Oxford, will have time until the end of this month for Regulatory Services Director Helen Earner to answer questions about a very long and public dispute with Rev. Martyn Percy. has been given. on the charity committee. In her letter seen by The Times, she writes in response to news that arbitration between the parties has ceased: [Christ Church] And it affects your ability to govern yourself. We continue to be concerned [sic] It is a price to be levied on everyone involved in the dispute and we are currently considering whether it is appropriate to use our regulatory powers. She inquired about the date of the university’s internal tribunal and when the Deans case in the employment tribunal would begin. Press: Christchurch threatens nuclear option

A new church opens in Solihull after members raise funds.

A new 4 million church was opened at Dorridge in Solihull to replace St Philips’ building, built in 1878. The new building, funded by parishioners and loans, was dedicated on September 5th by Bishop David Urquhart, Bishop of Birmingham. On the opening day the previous day, about 2,500 people attended. In the center is a glass spire. The original stained glass windows have been preserved. And the worship space can accommodate up to 400 people. Canon Duncan Hill-Brown, the diocesan bishop of Dorridge and Bentley Heath, described years of planning, fundraising, and hard work. . . We welcome locals to come and see what’s going on and join us in worship and community life. The church complex has a sports hall, daycare, youth room, self-catering kitchen and meeting rooms.

New Chairman of the Welsh Representative Organization

Professor Medwin Hughes, Vice-Chancellor of Trinity St David, University of Wales, becomes the new Chairman of the Representative Body of the Church of Wales (RB). He played a key role in preventing the closure of the University of Lampeter, succeeding James Turner, who described Professor Hughes as a man of tremendous ability and rich professional experience. Dr. Heather Payne, recently appointed Vice-Chairman of the RB, praised Turner’s flexibility to retire in December. She described him as a true problem-solver, and behind his fading business was a wonderful leader of a fiery Christian, deeply focused on the work of the Lord Jesus in our lives and in the lives of those we meet.

Increase in autopsy donations

According to a study by legacy analysts Smee & Ford and the Remember A Charity consortium, the number of bequests left behind by charities has increased by nearly a third in the past two decades. Over the past decade, donations to charities have been included in 10 wills, equivalent to 1 million bequests, a 30% increase over the previous decade and an additional 3 billion per year to charities. The Remember A Charity campaign described bequest as one of the fastest growing voluntary sources of income for charities.

