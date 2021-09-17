Ahead of the rally of those charged with the January 6 riots, fences return around the US Capitol – Maryland Matters





Security fences were put up around the United States Capitol on Wednesday evening before a weekend rally to support those accused of the January 6 riots. Capital News Service photo by Brittany N. Gaddy.

By BRETAGNE N. GADDY Capital News Service

Security fences were put up around the United States Capitol on Wednesday evening ahead of a rally on Saturday in support of those jailed in connection with the deadly January 6 insurgency.

Police at the United States Capitol Hill told Capital News Service that they could not confirm when the fence was installed. But owners of neighboring properties have been told the fences surrounding the Capitol will begin to be lifted on Wednesday evening. The CNS office in Washington is located in one of these buildings.

The Capitol Police Council on Monday approved a plan to temporarily erect a fence around the Capitol.

We are here to protect everyone’s right to the First Amendment to protest peacefully, Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a statement. I urge anyone who thinks of causing trouble to stay home. We will apply the law and will not tolerate violence.

The fence encircles the grounds of the Capitol, but does not obstruct the movement of pedestrians or vehicles in the surrounding streets.

Law enforcement officials appear to be planning a show of force amid widespread criticism of the rally, which was fueled by lies that former President Donald Trump and his allies have spread claiming he won the election presidential election of last year.

… These people come back to congratulate the people who were there to kill, to kill members of Congress, to succeed in causing death is not the word, but it is the word, because that is what they got. ‘intent to do our law enforcement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told reporters last week.

Far-right extremists stormed the Capitol on January 6, in an attempt to obstruct the certification of President Joe Bidens’ electoral victory. Five police officers died as a result of the attack, four of them by suicide. Four rioters also died, one of them shot dead by a Capitol police officer.

More than 570 people were arrested in connection with the event, according to the United States Attorneys Office for the District of Columbia.

There was no fence around the Capitol grounds on January 6, but it was installed after the insurgency and remained in place for six months. The Capitol has been closed to the public since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring of 2020, the longest building closure in history.

Look Ahead America, an organization led by a former Trump campaigner, is planning the Justice for J6 rally at the east end of the National Mall in front of the Capitol.

Were going to be safe. Were going to raise our voices in defense of our fellow Americans whose rights and due process were violated, said Matt Braynard, the executive director of nonprofits, in a YouTube video on the organization’s website. Were going to raise their voices to demand justice for Ashli ​​Babbitt and for the government to speak candidly about any involvement the FBI may have had in the events of January 6.

A Capitol Police officer shot dead Babbitt in the January 6 riot as she attempted to break through barricaded doors leading to the lobby of the House of Representatives chamber.

The Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol is a stain on our democracy, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) Told CNS in an email. I think it’s the right move to beef up security around the Capitol in anticipation of the upcoming Justice for J6 rally this Saturday based on the information ahead of the event.

Capitol Police said they were aware of the discussions online. And the Capitol Police Council issued an emergency declaration last week authorizing the department to replace outside law enforcement as special Capitol Police officers.

According to NBC News, Melissa Smislova, assistant under secretary for intelligence enterprise readiness at the Department of Homeland Security, said the agency estimates that around 700 people will attend the rally.

In an interview with WTOP on Braynards’ Youtube channel, he said he had no security concerns and there would be no violence.

He declined to be interviewed by CNS.

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) Told CNS it is important that the rally is taken seriously.

We saw a violent crowd attacking the United States Capitol, attacking our democracy, he said. And now you have people organizing to support those who violently attacked the Capitol. It needs to be taken very seriously, and everything I’ve seen indicates that the Capitol Police are taking this seriously.

CA representative Dutch Ruppersberger (D-Md.) In an email to CNS, said: I hope our federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, including their intelligence units, are working together to prevent a repeat of January 6 this weekend, including an additional fence.

The Washington Metropolitan Police will be fully prepared ahead of the rally and will have an increased presence in the city at the scene of the protests, Alaina Gertz, public affairs specialist for the department, told CNS.

We are constantly working with local and federal partners to ensure safety protocols are in place for all First Amendment events and activities, United States Parks Police said in an email.

We want to reassure everyone that these are temporary measures to keep everyone safe, Manger said. We are extremely grateful for the support we continue to receive from the local community and our Congress stakeholders as we carry out our critical mission.

