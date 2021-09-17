British scientist warns of easing Covid travel rules | covid





One of the scientists behind the UK test network to quickly identify the Covid strain of concern has urged the government to continue monitoring for coronavirus cases that have entered the UK from abroad.

Alan McNally, a professor of microbial evolutionary genomics responsible for setting up the Lighthouse Lab, said amid reports that ministers are preparing to overhaul COVID-19 travel restrictions, including easing testing rules.

Double-jab travelers will no longer have to undergo more expensive PCR tests after returning from green countries, but instead get a cheaper lateral flow test, while pre-departure tests performed 72 hours before passengers return home may be scrapped.

The only process to identify whether an infection is caused by a new strain of coronavirus is a positive PCR test that is referenced for genome sequencing.

McNally said: If you look at the rate of Covid in the UK right now, it’s very high, so a lateral flow test will be enough for travelers.

However, we do not believe we can completely remove all control over travel and travel-related covids. We know from the past that the travel-related covid is very dangerous for this country.

The devil is in the details of this and I really hope there is a very strong mandate that all lateral flow positive tests from the trip must undergo a confirmatory PCR test. UK abroad.

He added: I think it’s very important to do genomic surveillance for travel covid cases.

McNally said there are two groups of people who need genome surveillance. People who have been double-vaccinated but have been hospitalized and have traveled. He added that not monitoring travel-related Covid cases could lead to big problems.

With changes in the travel testing regime, ministers are understood to reduce the number of redlisted countries. The traffic light system has been overhauled with the tan layer removed so that there is a clear distinction between travel destinations and no-go destinations.

Scientists currently working at the Joint Biosecurity Center are proposing changes to the three lists depending on each country’s Covid cases, vaccine and strain level, but the Minister reviews them and makes the final decision.

Environment Minister George Eustice told Sky News Friday:

Government insiders told The Guardian that the ultimate goal is to simplify the rules after the Department of Labor demanded that the amber list be scrapped to clarify guidelines on which destinations are relatively safe and which are not.

However, they also acknowledged that given the additional cost people would have to pay for PCR testing instead of PCR testing, it would have the effect of providing a greater incentive to 10% of those eligible for vaccination who have not yet received their first dose. It avoids the hassle of self-isolating as well as cheaper side flow.

