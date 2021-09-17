United States to Reassure Vital Partner on Submarine Pact | Military News





France remains a vital partner of the United States on many issues, said Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as he sought to allay Paris’ anger over a security partnership between the United States, the United Kingdom. United and Australia which did not include the country of the European Union.

In a joint press conference with senior US and Australian officials on Thursday, Blinken said the United States seeks to find all opportunities to deepen cooperation with France, including in the Indo-Pacific region.

This came a day after the announcement of a trilateral security alliance, dubbed AUKUS, which will see the US and UK help produce nuclear-powered submarines for the Australian military.

We strongly, strongly welcome European countries playing an important role in the Indo-Pacific, said Blinken. We look forward to continued close cooperation with NATO, the EU and others in this endeavor.

The senior American diplomat stressed the importance of the alliance between the United States and France.

France, in particular, is an essential partner on this subject and on so many other things that go back a long, long time, but also in the future, he said.

Furious France

The new partnership left France, which had its own submarine contract with Australia, furious.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday confirmed the end of the 2016 agreement to purchase diesel-powered submarines designed by the French company Naval Group, saying conventional submarines have become unsuitable for the needs. operational conditions due to accelerating changes in regional security.

He said the decision was not taken lightly. As like-minded liberal democracies, Australia and France share a common commitment to the rules-based world order that has brought stability and prosperity to the Indo-Pacific, added Morrison.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defense Minister Florence Parly said in a joint statement that Australia’s decision reinforces the need to raise loud and clear the issue of European strategic autonomy.

Paris, however, directed most of its fury on Washington.

The American decision, which leads to the exclusion of a European ally and partner like France from a crucial partnership with Australia at a time when we are facing unprecedented challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, whether on our values or respect for multilateralism based on the rule of law, signals a lack of consistency that France can only observe and regret, according to the press release.

Le Drian then compared the Biden administration to its predecessor led by Donald Trump. This brutal, one-sided and unpredictable decision reminds me a lot of what Mr. Trump was doing, he told Franceinfo radio. This is not done between allies.

Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton said on Thursday it was military officials who advised the government to seek nuclear-powered submarines for long-term capabilities.

Ultimately, the decision we made is based on what is in the best interest of our national security and the prevailing security and peace in the Indo-Pacific, he said.

The pact does not target China, according to the United States

China has also denounced AUKUS, which appears to seek to counter Beijing’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Nuclear submarine cooperation between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia has seriously undermined regional peace and stability, intensified the arms race and undermined international non-proliferation efforts, the door said on Thursday. – Chinese Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian spoke at a press conference calling the partnership extremely irresponsible.

Leaders in the United States, Britain and Australia have stressed that the submarines will be powered by nuclear power, not nuclear weapons. Australia is a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

At the joint US-Australian press conference on Thursday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reaffirmed that the new security partnership aims to increase cooperation between the three countries.

On the question of China, let me stress up front that this agreement, this relationship is not about anything or anyone, Austin said.

For his part, Dutton rejected Chinese criticism. This is not the first time that we have seen different explosions from China in terms of Australia’s position, he said. We are a proud democracy in our region. We stand in solidarity with our Indo-Pacific neighbors to ensure lasting peace, and this collaboration makes it a safer region.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said she and Dutton discussed competition with China in talks with their US counterparts.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t constructive areas for engagement with China, Payne said. Australia continues to seek dialogue with China without preconditions.

