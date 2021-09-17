Charter flights deported from the UK to the UK increase





It can be said that more than 1,100 people have left the UK on a charter flight from the Ministry of Home Affairs, which has been controversial since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flight is controversial as little is known about its operation and passengers can be handcuffed or have their legs and waist immobilized.

There were 54 flights in 2020/21, up from 12 in the previous year. In addition, seven flights took off in the first four weeks of the fiscal year.

According to figures obtained by the Ministry of Home Affairs under the Freedom of Information Act, three-quarters of the 1,009 people who flew abroad last year were transferred to EU countries.

In April of this year, 155 additional flights were carried out, of which 69% were destined for the European Union (EU).

Human rights activists have raised concerns about the potential covid risk of flights, a year after airlines have significantly canceled commercial flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Karen Doyle, the national organizer of the Movement for Justice, said: It is impossible to guarantee the safety of Covid-19 due to the way charter flights operate.

The decision to increase charter flights in the midst of the 2020 pandemic demonstrates no concern for the public health of the receiving country, the safety of its passengers, staff and public health.

The government has shown contempt for countries sending these charters to countries like Jamaica, where hospitals are nearing the threshold of dealing with Covid.

show all

A censorship report of last year’s charter flights to Frankfurt and Toulouse said two prisoners had to be carried on the plane, and that half of the detainees also used waist restraints.

According to the report, social distancing was not possible in some jobs because employees must exercise physical control, and little priority was given to wearing face coverings or maintaining distance.

The Jamaican High Commissioner sent an urgent letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs last summer urging the cessation of one charter flight due to concerns over the coronavirus after at least two cases were reported from a group of detainees scheduled to fly to Jamaica.

read more

Will COVID-19 Plan B come true? Data on whether Boris Johnson is taking the next step in winter strategy

The Interior Ministry said people on board the plane were taken body temperature and provided with a lateral flow test. The cabin seats are socially distant and escorts are required to wear masks.

The increase in charter flights last year was due to a lack of commercial flights, he said.

“We only return people who do not have the legal right to remain in the UK, including dangerous foreign nationals,” the spokesperson said. It is right that we continue to do this important work to keep our country safe during the pandemic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/deportations-uk-home-office-charter-planes-flights-covid-1203749 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos