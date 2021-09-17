UK speeding fines and penalties: what drivers need to know





It is also worth noting that if you have held your full driver’s license for less than two years, your license will be revoked if you reach 6 or more demerit points.

On a positive note, mitigating factors such as first-time offenders or ‘good character’ can help reduce fines and penalties. Courts may consider speeding for true emergencies.

Either way, there is a fine cap of £1000 for all speeding offenses except those committed on the motorway under any circumstances, which will be raised to £2500.

How many points do I need before I lose my license?

Even less serious speeding offenses can result in loss of your license. If you get 12 or more points in 3 years (possible at least 4 fines/points violations), you can get a 6-month ban. And this could have even more impact. If you are disqualified for more than 56 days (see Prohibition of Single More Serious Violations above), you will need to apply for a new license, which may require you to reapply.

How do speeding fines affect car insurance?

Insurance companies will generally consider drivers who are penalized for any offense, including speeding, a higher risk and charge higher premiums as a result. Penalties for speeding are usually only valid for three years, as long as you add a warranty and a potential ban, but they will appear on your license for four years. Most insurance companies will require you to report all motor vehicle crimes in the last five years, and failure to provide the information could affect future claims, so it’s important to be honest when searching for a new quote.

Top 10 Speeding Quiz

Would you be surprised to hear that the UK has imposed the world’s first speeding fine? well. Walter Arnold, driving his new Mercedes-Benz, hit four times the national speed limit in Paddockwood, Kent. The limit was only 2 mph, and 1896 explains a lot. To make matters worse, Arnold was reprimanded for not waving the red flag walking in front of him.

