Gas shortage threatens UK food industry





natural gas update

The UK government has held emergency talks with meat suppliers, fearing that the CO2 shortage from the closure of the fertilizer plant could seriously disrupt the UK’s meat supply chain within a week.

Talks took place with the UK food industry preparing for disruption after a second fertilizer group announced production cuts due to the threat that the effects of Europe’s gas shortages would ripple through supply chains.

Norway’s Yara International said on Friday that it would curb production at several facilities in the EU and UK and close two large UK fertilizer plants owned by US CF Industries this week.

Nick Allen, chief executive of the British Meat Processors Association, said the government has asked meat producers to collect data on what a potentially “big” problem is. “I’m hearing that there are no plans to reopen the plant,” he added.

Industry groups and processors were told at an emergency meeting late Thursday that 60% of the UK’s CO2 supply, used to stun animals before slaughter, had stopped.

According to two sources briefed at the meeting, they were also told that the NHS, which uses nuclear power plants and gas as its coolant, will prioritize securing what remains.

Soaring natural gas prices have already triggered a surge in electricity prices, hitting energy-intensive industries like steel. Now they are creating confusion among manufacturers of ammonium nitrate, a major fertilizer derived from gas, as they struggle to pass the cost on to consumers.

The fertilizer industry is critical to the supply of CO2, a byproduct of the production process, as well as its potential impact on crop yields.

Zoe Davies, president of the National Pig Association, said pig farmers are already weeks away from culling healthy animals after labor shortages have hit meat production capacity and left more than 100,000 surplus animals on the farm. said to remain.

She warned that the inability to stun livestock for slaughter would greatly exacerbate the problem, but said the industry “is now at an advanced stage where we have to discuss what welfare culling will look like and how it will be done.”

British Poultry Council chief executive Richard Griffiths said the UK’s chicken supply chain, which handles 20 million chickens a week, is five to seven days away from “critical problems”.

He urged the government to “consider financial support for sustainable production. . . The next step is to get political consent.”

The carbon dioxide crisis could have different consequences for the food and beverage industry. CO2 is used in packaging to extend the shelf life of foods and meats such as salads and to create “fizz” in soft drinks and some beers, an important function during supply chain disruption.

Gas prices in the UK and Europe have surged to new highs in recent weeks, with traders warning that the region is entering winter with record-low inventories.

Yara, one of the world’s largest fertilizer producers, says it will cut 40% of its ammonia production capacity in Europe by next week to protect profitability.

It plans to procure some of the ammonia needed for the production of ammonium nitrate outside Europe or from third parties, he said.

Of the company’s 4.9 million tonnes of ammonia production per year in the region, the Netherlands, Italy, UK and France plan to stop around 2 million tonnes. Plants in Germany and Norway have already been scheduled for maintenance, further reducing production capacity.

The reduction period will depend on the price of natural gas and nitrogen, the two main inputs of ammonia, the company added.

