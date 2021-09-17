Rolls-Royce’s all-electric aircraft completes maiden flight in England





Rolls-Royce’s first all-electric aircraft completed its maiden flight over England ahead of a world record attempt later this year.

The ‘spirit of innovation’ soared about 15 minutes after takeoff from MOD’s Boscomb Down airfield in Wiltshire on Wednesday.

With a powerful 400 kW (500+hp) electric powertrain and the most power-dense battery pack ever assembled for an aircraft, the Spirit of Innovation represents an important step toward making all-electric aircraft a daily feature in our skies and in the aviation industry. . Journey to decarbonization.

Rolls-Royce said in a statement released to coincide with the milestone, “it marks the beginning of an intensive flight testing phase that will gather valuable performance data on aircraft power and propulsion systems.”

Building on the success of the Spirit of Innovation, Rolls-Royce is attempting to set a new world record for electric flight speed later this year. The current record is 210 mph, but Rolls-Royce believes it could exceed 300 mph.

“The first flight of the Spirit of Innovation is a great achievement for the ACCEL team and Rolls-Royce,” said Warren East, Rolls-Royce CEO. We are focused on producing the technological innovations necessary for society to seize the economic opportunity to decarbonize and net zero air, land and sea transportation. This is not about breaking world records. The advanced batteries and propulsion technologies developed for this program have exciting applications for the urban air mobility market and could help make Jet Zero a reality.

“The first flight of Rolls-Royce’s innovative Spirit of Innovation aircraft represents a major step forward in the global transition to cleaner flight patterns,” said Kwasi Kwarteng, Business Secretary. This achievement, and the record we expect, shows that the UK is at the forefront of aerospace innovation.

By supporting projects like these, governments are helping to leverage investments and drive vigilant propulsion technologies that will unlock the cleaner, greener aircraft needed to end our contribution to climate change.

The Spirit of Innovation is part of Rolls-Royce’s ACCEL program to accelerate the electrification of the aviation industry. Jointly funded by the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) and the Department for Business and Innovate UK, the ACCEL program includes electric motor and controller specialist YASA and aerospace startup Electroflight.

Aerospace Technology Institute CEO Gary Elliott said, “The first flight of the Spirit of Innovation shows how innovative technologies can provide solutions to some of the world’s biggest problems. ATI is funding projects like ACCEL to help the UK develop new capabilities and gain leadership in aviation decarbonization technologies. Congratulations to everyone involved in the ACCEL project to make the first flight a reality, and we look forward to a world speed record attempt that will capture the public’s imagination in the year the UK hosts COP26.

Rolls-Royce will use and apply technology from the ACCEL program in future products for the commuter aircraft and electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) markets.

Rolls-Royce is also currently partnering with aircraft manufacturer Tecnam to provide all-electric airliners for the commuter market for Norway-based airline Wideroe.

See the spirit of innovation in action below.

* All images courtesy of Rolls Royce

