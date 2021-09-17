



Pounds and ounces will return to shops and market stalls across the UK. The UK government will win a symbolic post-Brexit victory over cutting EU directives.

Ministers have announced a major review of all EU legislation, which has been automatically archived in the decree booklet since the UK left Europe.

The Brussels-made legislation will be improved or repealed if it is judged not to serve the British people, a government press release said.

The plan, subject to review, means that it will once again be legalized for market stalls, shops and supermarkets to use the empire’s metrology system to sell goods.

In a Brexit Opportunities document released on Thursday, the Cabinet said: We will review and enact timely legislation on the European Union’s ban on marking and selling on an imperial basis.

The pub may also sell pints on eyeglasses with the Crown Stamp, which is prohibited under EU regulations. Crown stamps used to show drinkers the correct dimensions of the glasses have been printed on eyeglasses for centuries. In 2007 it was replaced by the EUs CE mark.

The document would remove the EU-derived ban that would allow the printing of crown stamps on pints and the voluntary inclusion of this important symbol on glassware if elected by tax collectors and restaurants.

Current law requires traders to use the metric system such as grams, kilograms, milliliters and liters when selling packaged or loose goods in England, Scotland or Wales.

It is still legal to price goods in pounds and ounces, but they must be expressed in grams and kilograms along with the price.

Government plans to review EU law after Brexit could mean pound and ounce could make money in stores (Photo: Getty Images)

The single market rule is designed to standardize weights and measurements across continents. Britain did not use the perfect metric system, with units such as the pint and the mile remaining.

Government Brexit Head Lord Frost said: Excessive regulation was often conceived and agreed upon in Brussels with little regard to the UK national interest.

Now we have the opportunity to do things differently and Brexit Freedom helps businesses and citizens continue to be successful.

Today’s announcement is just the beginning. Governments will go further and faster to create a competitive, high standards regulatory environment that supports innovation and growth across the UK as we better recover from the pandemic.

In 1994 a regulation was introduced that required that goods be weighed in the metric system and has long been a flash point for anti-EU activists.

They met strong opposition from some traders, with a group of Metric Martyrs claiming the right to choose which unit of measure to use.

In 2001, Sunderland greengrocer Steve Thoburn was convicted of two crimes of violating the Weights and Measures Act after he was caught by a trade standards officer who infiltrated to buy bananas worth 34ps, which he weighed in imperial measurements.

The incident fueled anti-EU sentiment, and Boris Johnson wrote about it by Spectator’s editor. When he became Prime Minister in 2019, he promised: We will reclaim our ancient freedom. People understand what a pound of apples is. The era of generosity and tolerance for traditional measures will come.

