Pre-commercialization actions: the US economy is doing well thanks to Delta





That was the view of Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, after seeing US retail sales data for August.

“We are only seeing very modest evidence that the spread of the Delta variant is impacting demand,” Citi’s Veronica Clark and Andrew Hollenhorst said in a note to customers.

Another signal: there were 332,000 initial jobless claims in the United States last week. This is only a slight increase from the week before, when claims hit a pandemic low.

The four-week moving average has now fallen to 335,800 claims, its highest level in the Covid-19 era, according to Jim Reid of Deutsche Bank.

That’s not to say that the Delta variant has no impact. Seating at restaurants in the United States appears to have fallen sharply in recent days, according to data from OpenTable.

On the radar: In August, restaurant spending was flat month over month. Spending at grocery stores also rose 1.8%, suggesting Americans were once again opting to dine more at home.

And we can’t forget the shocking US jobs report for August, when just 235,000 jobs were added. Restaurants and bars recorded a loss of 42,000 jobs.

Big picture: The data is promising, but also messy. Rising prices due to inflation could contribute to increased retail sales, confusing the picture. In addition, there is a huge element of uncertainty about the economic trajectory as colder weather sets in. The Federal Reserve, which is meeting next week, has no easy task of charting the way forward.

At the moment, many are choosing to look on the bright side. New variations may weigh on economic recovery, but could be far less damaging than at the start of the pandemic, as vaccinations help consumers feel more confident and allow governments to avoid reimposing tough rules.

“You will see more resilience with every wave,” predicted Jeffrey Sacks, head of investment strategy for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Citi Private Bank earlier this week.

Wall Street isn’t fazed by China’s potential ‘Lehman moment’

The implosion of Lehman Brothers 13 years ago this week showed how the collapse of a single company can send shockwaves around the world.

Now, more than a decade later, policymakers and investors in the United States are closely watching a huge real estate developer thousands of miles from the brink of default, reports my CNN Business colleague Matt Egan.

Catching up: The risk is that the collapse of Evergrande, a Chinese real estate company with a staggering $ 300 billion in debt outstanding, could trigger a chain reaction that spills overseas.

“Some fear that a collapse of Evergrande could have systemic risks comparable to the impact of the demise of Lehman Brothers on the US stock market,” Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, wrote in a note to clients Thursday. .

Like Lehman in his prime, Evergrande is huge. It is one of the largest companies in the world in terms of turnover and employs around 200,000 people.

But for now, investors are confident the Beijing authorities would use their extensive control over the Chinese economy to limit the damage. So far, there is no evidence of contagion in the US markets.

“I don’t think the collapse of Evergrande, and the financial problems of Chinese real estate companies more generally, will affect the US economy,” Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, told CNN Business.

Not Alone: ​​”We think the account of China’s ‘Lehman moment’ is irrelevant,” Simon MacAdam, senior world economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a note Thursday. MacAdam said that even a “disorderly collapse” of Evergrande would have “little global impact beyond some market turmoil.”

Only time will tell, however, how systemically important the company really is, and what Beijing can do to cushion the blow.

These are the hottest IPOs of the week

Companies that debuted on the public market in the United States this week are generating tons of hype, capitalizing on investor enthusiasm for new stocks in industries ranging from software to sportswear.

Highlights: ForgeRock, a San Francisco-based company that makes identity verification software, raised $ 275 million from its sale of shares. Its shares were also hugely successful on their first day of listing on the New York Stock Exchange, jumping 46% on Thursday.

Shares of Swiss sportswear brand On, which is backed by tennis superstar Roger Federer, have jumped 56% above the price of the company’s initial public offering since Wednesday.

And Thoughtworks, a technology consultancy, saw its shares on the Nasdaq jump nearly 50% in its first two days of trading.

Bloomberg calculates that IPOs on U.S. exchanges excluding Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, or SPACS, raised nearly $ 4.4 billion this week.

Take a step back: Buzzy’s IPOs have generated mixed returns this year. The Renaissance IPO exchange-traded fund, which tracks the largest newly listed public companies in the United States, is up just 7.3% year-to-date, compared to a 19.1% increase for the S&P 500. Its main holdings include Snowflake, Palantir, Datadog and Coinbase.

But more recent stocks have started to perform better in recent months. The Renaissance IPO ETF climbed 4.6% in the third quarter, compared to a 4.1% increase for the S&P 500.

Following

Manchester United (MANU) publishes its results before the US markets open.

Also today: The University of Michigan Survey of Consumer Sentiment is released at 10 a.m.ET.

Coming next week: Federal Reserve holds policy meeting as investors consider central bank next steps.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/17/investing/premarket-stocks-trading/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos