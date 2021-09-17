UK CO2 shortage may force farmers to slaughter pigs | Food and beverage industry





Pig farmers in the UK are the latest victims of an exacerbating energy crisis that threatens to trigger a shortage of carbon dioxide used throughout the food and beverage industry.

Soaring gas prices have caused a recession across Europe, with some chemical plants producing fertilizers that produce carbon dioxide, a by-product used in the meat industry, as well as soda and beer to stun animals before slaughter.

Meat industry representatives have warned that labor shortages could put farmers in a dire situation to begin humane culling of pigs, as carbon dioxide shortages are imminent to slaughter stocks of animals destined for slaughterhouses that are already understaffed.

This is the first time farmers have had to destroy animals in large numbers since an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease 20 years ago forced the government to send troops to British farms to slaughter livestock.

Nick Allen, Chief Executive Officer of the British Meat Processors Association said: “There is an urgent need for a Secretary of State for Business to convene the largest CO2 manufacturers and demand that UK businesses be informed so they can minimize disruption and make contingency plans. .

The government held emergency meetings with representatives of the UK meat sector as well as the food and beverage industry over concerns that problems in the chemical industry could affect the food sector’s CO2 supply.

Norway-based chemical company Yara International announced on Friday plans to cut ammonia production by 40% at six facilities across Europe, including a plant in Hull, which will also affect the CO2 supply chain. It blamed record gas prices across Europe for affecting profits.

The decision comes after US company CF Industries closed two fertilizer plants in northern England earlier this week because of record gas prices. The company closed factories in Billingham, Teesside, and Inc., Cheshire, which employ about 600 people.

Fertilizer plants use the gas to produce ammonium nitrate, which is used in agriculture to support crop yields, but also produce food-grade carbon dioxide. A CO2 shortage three years ago has sparked a panic among meat producers, pubs and breweries.

Allen said recent carbon supply chain pressures will be worse than the 2018 shutdown as there were no warnings of a planned shutdown that has disrupted the industry.

National Pig Association chief executive Joe Davis told The Guardian that pig farms are already on the verge of collapse and the lack of carbon dioxide will exacerbate disruptions in UK slaughterhouses due to labor shortages.

The government should intervene, she said. I was talking earlier with the farmer, who almost wept at the thought of killing an animal they had lovingly raised. The last thing they want to see is the animals being slaughtered on the farm.

The UK’s Food and Drink Federation also said it is discussing with government officials an upcoming issue in the UK’s carbon dioxide supply chain and will closely monitor the situation to better understand the consequences.

A government spokesperson said the situation is being closely monitored and is in regular contact with food and agricultural groups and industry to help officials manage the situation.

