US military admits killing 10 civilians and targeting wrong vehicle in Kabul airstrike





McKenzie told reporters the strike – which he said killed seven children – was a “mistake” and issued an apology.

“This strike was carried out with the sincere belief that it would prevent an imminent threat to our forces and the evacuees at the airport, but it was a mistake and I offer my sincere apologies,” he said.

McKenzie added that he is “fully responsible for this strike and this tragic outcome.”

The Pentagon had maintained that at least one ISIL-K facilitator and three civilians were killed in what Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley previously called a “fair strike” on the compound on August 29. . of those killed in the residential compound were civilians.

Before the strike, drone operators monitored the yard for 4 to 5 minutes. During this time, a driver left the vehicle. A child parked the vehicle and other children were present in the car and in the yard, as the Ahmadi family had told CNN.

The military based the strike on a standard of reasonable certainty to launch the strike on the vehicle. Tragically, it was the wrong vehicle, a US military official close to the investigation told CNN on Friday, adding that a reasonable certainty was not 100% certain.

“We didn’t go on strike because we thought we were wrong – we went on strike because we thought we had a good target,” McKenzie said. While he acknowledged that the strike “was a terrible mistake,” he said he “would not call the whole operation” a failure.

When asked by a reporter to explain how “utter and utter failure” could have happened, McKenzie said: “While I agree that this strike certainly did not live up to our standards and I I deeply regret it, I would not characterize the whole operation in these terms. “

Previously, the United States Central Command had reported “large secondary explosions” as evidence of a “substantial amount of explosive material” in the vehicle. The US military source said on Friday that after examining the images from the infrared sensors, it would no longer characterize this as an explosion – it was more of a push.

The US official said that in the run-up to the strike, the US had at least 60 different intelligence reports on the flow of threats to US forces at Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Response to conclusions

President Joe Biden was briefed on the details of the investigation on Friday morning, an official said.

In a speech last month, the president hailed the strike as an example of the United States’ ability to target ISIS-K. The White House has yet to comment on the findings of the investigation.

Milley issued a statement on the strike on Friday calling it a “horrible tragedy”.

“In a dynamic, high threat environment, field commanders had the appropriate authority and had reasonable certainty that the target was valid, but upon further analysis after the strike, our conclusion is that innocent civilians were killed. “Milley said in a statement. .

“It is a horrible tragedy of war and its [sic] heartbreaking and we are committed to being fully transparent about this incident, ”he added.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also apologized for the strike in a statement Friday and offered condolences to the family of Zamarai Ahmadi, the driver of the car hit by the strike.

“We now know that there was no connection between Mr. Ahmadi and ISIS-Khorasan, that his activities that day were completely harmless and not at all related to the imminent threat we thought we were facing, and that Mr. Ahmadi was just as innocent a victim as the others tragically killed, “he said.

Austin said he was leading a “thorough review” of the Central Command investigation and the information that led the US military to conduct it.

Austin said the military, when it has reason to believe it has taken the lives of innocent people, “is investigating and, if that’s true, we admit it.”

“But we also need to work just as hard to prevent this from happening again, regardless of the circumstances, intelligence flow or operational pressures we are working under,” he added. “We will in that case.”

Human rights group Amnesty International said Friday’s confession was an “important step towards accountability,” but added Washington must take more action, including paying reparations to family members and victims. survivors of the strike.

“The United States must now commit to a full, transparent and impartial investigation into this incident. Anyone suspected of criminal responsibility should be prosecuted in a fair trial, ”said Brian Castner, Senior Crisis Advisor with Amnesty International’s Crisis Response Program.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

CNN’s Katie Bo Williams, Oren Liebermann, Ellie Kaufman, Jennifer Hansler and Michael Conte contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/17/politics/kabul-drone-strike-us-military-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos