Qatar plane takes more Americans from Afghanistan





KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) A Qatar Airways flight on Friday brought more Americans out of Afghanistan, according to Washington’s envoy for peace, the third such airlift by the Middle East carrier since taking Taliban control and the frenzied withdrawal of US troops from the country.

The development came amid growing concerns over the future of Afghanistan under the Taliban. The country’s new Islamic rulers on Friday ordered that boys but not girls in grades 6-12, and male teachers but no female teachers return to school and resume classes, starting on Saturday.

The statement, posted on the now Taliban-led Education Ministry’s Facebook page, underscored fears the Taliban could once again impose restrictions on girls and women. Since coming to power, the Taliban have allowed girls in grades one to six to return to school. When they ruled Afghanistan in the late 1990s, the Taliban prohibited girls and women from going to school and working.

US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad tweeted that he was grateful that more Americans were able to leave on a Qatar Airways flight. There was no immediate information on the number of Americans on board.

An Afghan official said more than 150 passengers were on the flight, although it was not immediately clear how many were Americans. In the past week, more than 300 foreign nationals as well as US green card holders and Afghans with special visas have left Afghanistan. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

He said more flights were expected on Saturday, including another flight from Qatar Airways. It’s unclear how many U.S. nationals are still in Afghanistan, but Khalilzad tweeted that we remain committed to getting them out if they want to return home.

US State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter confirmed the plane took off from Kabul on Friday and told reporters authorities are still trying to determine how many Americans, green card or visa holders immigrant specials for Afghans were on the flight to Doha, the Qatari capital. .

Qatar Airways’ first flight from Kabul with the cooperation of the Taliban was on September 9, the first large-scale departure since the withdrawal of US forces on August 30. There have been several chartered flights since, most notably by Pakistan International Airlines, to airlift foreigners and Afghans desperate to leave and fearful of the Taliban, and a few commercial flights from Kabul International Airport.

Porter said that in total, between charter flights and land crossings, a total of 36 U.S. citizens have left Afghanistan since the U.S. troop withdrawal.

The Taliban’s order to return boys and male teachers to middle and high schools has gone against earlier promises by the new Afghan leaders to ensure girls have equal access to education and returned to their own. severe past. Since taking power, the Taliban have only allowed women to return to work in the health care sector and as teachers in grades 1 to 5.

At a press conference last week, Taliban Higher Education Minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani said classes would be gender segregated but girls would have the same access to education as boys.

Earlier this month, the Taliban declared their interim government, all-male, devoid of women or members of the country’s minorities. The 33-member cabinet is made up of hard-line veterans of the 1990s Taliban and the 20-year battle against the US-led coalition.

This is unlikely to give the Taliban the international support they desperately need to avoid an economic collapse.

___

Associated Press editors Tameem Akhgar in Istanbul and Matthew Lee in Washington contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/middle-east-afghanistan-immigration-qatar-kabul-b254651abd453c3298b9dede494614cf The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos