UK retail sector slumped for 4th straight month

What do retail sales figures and company earnings this week say about the economic recovery and the outlook for the industry shaken by the pandemic?

UK data this morning showed an unexpected decline in sales for the fourth straight month, the longest period of decline since comparable data were first made available in 1996. Some analysts have used the figure as further evidence that the economic recovery is stagnating due to labor shortages and supply chain problems. started to bite Others have pointed out that this is because consumers spend less on shopping and more on going out.

In contrast, similar data from the United States yesterday showed sales rebounded sharply after fears of a resurgence of coronavirus infection and rising prices shattered consumer confidence. These figures reinforce the views of those who argue that the Fed should start easing its pandemic support measures.

Like the UK, analysts took China’s disappointing retail sales data on Wednesday as a sign that China’s recovery is losing momentum and strengthening the grounds for further government stimulus. August sales grew only 2.5%, far below economists’ forecasts and the slowest growth rate in 12 months.

Global retailers are generally more optimistic. US giants Walmart, Target, and Home Depot all reported solid sales early in the summer, while Inditex, best known for its Zara brand, the world’s largest apparel retailer, Reported a strong rebound from the pandemic this week. The company was hit hard by the forced store closures, but its strong online performance means quarterly sales, profit and cash generation figures were higher than pre-crisis levels. Rival H&M also reported that sales in the US and Europe had returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Britain’s Marks and Spencer raised their earnings forecasts for the first time this century, citing Brexit-related problems at their French stores last month, but citing consumer demand suppressed by store reopenings. Meanwhile, with John Lewis’ semi-annual earnings recovery, the UK’s leading financial institution announced yesterday that it could restore employee bonuses after giving up on employee bonuses for the first time since 1953.

world economy

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will announce new rules to curb government borrowing in a budget statement on October 27. Economic editor Chris Giles argues that the Bank of England should begin soft tightening when its policy committee meets next week. Public concerns about inflation rose sharply in August, according to a new Bank of England survey.

According to unpublished estimates from the European Central Bank, the Financial Times said the bank will reach its 2% inflation target by 2025, which could raise rates in two years, much faster than expected. suggests that there is This forecast is likely to fuel a global debate over the central bank’s withdrawal from its stimulus program and when to raise interest rates.

US editor-in-chief Gillian Tett laments the lack of discussion of soaring global debt levels. The silence is all the more shocking, she argues, given that global borrowing has risen by more than a third since the financial crisis, which caused much debate about over-leverage.

business

Maersk, the world’s largest container shipping company and an indicator of global trade, raised its earnings forecast again due to a surge in freight rates. The Danish Group expects base operating profit to reach $19 billion, the highest in the company’s history.

Analysts have warned that sales and stock prices of Pfizer and Moderna, the leaders in the initial race to find a coronavirus vaccine, could drop sharply through 2024 as global demand declines and more competitors start producing jabs. “Vaccine companies’ stock prices are driven more by momentum and headlines related to variants, boosters and full approvals,” said one analyst.

European stocks rose as investors bet on measures by Chinese authorities to spur the country’s recovery and the UK looks set to ease travel restrictions against the epidemic.

Inflation may come back, but we are far from the disaster of the 1970s, says journalist and writer Sebastian Malaby.

Global investors have suddenly become more wary of fears of “doing stupid things,” says market editor Katie Martin. But the real curiosity, she points out, is that “optimism is plummeting, but the market isn’t.”

your words

52 comments by John B

I’ll add (from the employer’s point of view) concerns about productivity. ‘Never turn off’ easily converts to ‘Never on’. Few people can work very long hours without reduced output, and the Internet provides a lot of distraction. The lack of discipline that comes from supervised work on premises with the added element of peer group pressure, while doubling for telecommuters coping with partners, children, deliveries, etc. Not everyone has perfect personal time management.

While highly motivated individuals with attractive or attractive jobs may be promoted, the majority of workers doing mediocre jobs will find that the work actually done is diminished or stingy as time spent adds up to time elapsed.

final thoughts

A shared love of music not only unites generations, but also provides advice to policy makers, says Miranda Green, vice-opinion editor. To foster social cohesion, she says, "When a DJ plays 'Dancing Queen', you need to find a policy that corresponds to the wedding dance floor. Young and old people from different families are happily wallowing together."

