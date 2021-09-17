COVID-19: Life-saving antibody therapy launches across UK starting next week | UK News





The UK government has announced that a new antibody treatment for COVID-19 will be distributed to NHS patients across the UK starting next week.

Lonaprev, an antibody cocktail developed by Roche and Regeneron, will be used to treat hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who do not initially have an adequate antibody response.

It is provided to some cancers or autoimmune disease patients with weak immunity, such as those aged 50 or older and 12 to 49 years of age who do not have antibodies.

Follow real-time COVID-19 updates

Image: Former US President Donald Trump was treated with Ronapreve when he was ill with COVID-19.

The drug, taken by then-US President Donald Trump when he contracted COVID-19, has been shown to cut hospital stays by four days and the risk of death by one-fifth.

The government said it has secured sufficient supplies of the new treatment for NHS patients across four countries and plans to treat eligible hospital patients starting next week.

Antibody tests are used to determine whether a patient is seronegative, meaning that the patient does not have an appropriate pre-existing antibody response and may benefit from the drug.

Lonaprev is the first antibody therapy approved by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 infection in the UK.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said: “Hospitals across the UK have secured new treatments for the most vulnerable patients and we are thrilled to be able to save lives as soon as next week.

“The UK is leading the world in identifying and launching life-saving medicines, particularly against COVID-19, and we will continue to do important work to find the best treatments that can save lives and protect the NHS.”

The drug, which is a combination of two monoclonal antibodies, casirivimab and imdevimab, is administered by instillation and binds to the virus’s spike protein and prevents it from infecting cells in the body.

Monoclonal antibodies are artificial antibodies that act like natural antibodies in the immune system.

The health ministry said clinicians could soon receive guidance and start prescribing.

Follow Daily podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Spreaker.

The MHRA said data from a clinical trial it evaluated in August showed that lonaprev could be used to prevent COVID-19, treat serious infections and reduce the likelihood of hospitalization.

Testing was conducted prior to widespread COVID-19 vaccination and prior to the emergence of variants.

Most people develop antibodies to COVID-19 from vaccination or exposure to the virus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-life-saving-antibody-treatment-to-be-rolled-out-across-uk-from-next-week-12410623 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos