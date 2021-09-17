France urges Brussels to increase pressure on Britain over fishing rights





Newsletter: Europe Express

An essential guide to what’s important in Europe today. It is shipped every weekday.

France has urged Brussels to step up pressure on Britain for fishing rights, warning that there is a risk of growing discontent among fishermen and unrest from a low-lying blockade this year.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said in a letter to the Financial Times this month that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has other economic challenges to push the UK into a fishing settlement. urged to consider using the means.

A dispute between Britain and France involves fishermen based off the coast of Normandy accessing waters in the English Channel. Fishermen said they had been working in the area for years and are now facing unreasonable restrictions.

The two sides failed to work out a methodology that could allow French ships to establish rights to licenses to continue to use the sea ahead of the September 30 deadline.

British officials said authorities were not trying to interfere, but that French fishermen were not providing enough high-quality data to support their claims.

French boats must demonstrate a history of fishing in low-lying waters between 2017 and 2020 in order to obtain a fishing license under the terms of the fishing agreement forming part of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement signed in December 2020 .

French fishermen protest in the low waters. © Siegfried Modola/Getty Images

Paris also accused Jersey of imposing “new technical measures” on French boats that were effectively excluded from fishing. Jersey said the measure was designed to ensure the sustainability of the island’s fishing grounds.

In May this year, the British dispatched a Royal Navy vessel to patrol the low waters after more than 50 French fishing boats rallied in the harbor of St Helier to protest the island’s handling of fishing rights.

As a sign that fishing rights could provoke political sentiment in France, France’s Minister of Maritime Affairs, Annick Girardin, threatened to cut off electricity from France to the lowlands via submarine cables.

“If we go there, we’ll regret it,” she said when asked in May at a height of controversy among French MPs. But, he said, “I will do that if necessary.”

The politically flaming topic of fishing rights is particularly sensitive considering the French presidential election next April.

In his letter, Castex warned against the fatigue and frustration of its fishermen, saying that Britain did not seem to respect the spirit in which the treaty was negotiated. signed”.

suggestion

“The fishermen feel they are involved in this discussion,” said Gérard Romiti, president of the French National Committee on Fisheries and Aquaculture. “They gathered too much information and answered all the questions the authorities were asking over months or months.” .

“But there’s still no progress on these tech talks, where the interim approval is due to end at the end of this month,” he added.

However, Jersey’s Foreign Relations Minister Ian Gorst said “good progress” is being made towards licensing qualified vessels and is expected to be announced soon.

“As in May of this year, the Government of Jersey fully respects the right of French fishermen to protest peacefully over fishing permits issued under the new trade cooperation agreement,” he added.

The European Commission has said UK authorities are urging UK authorities to expedite the issuance of fishing permits, particularly around the Channel Islands, where interim measures end on 30 September.

“This will provide continuity to the fishing activities of the relevant EU fishermen,” he said. “We have reminded the UK authorities to do what has been agreed upon. Now we have provided all relevant evidence to the British authorities.”

A spokesperson for Defra, the UK’s agriculture ministry responsible for fishing, said he was aware of the planned protests from French fishermen, but said the UK was taking a “consistent and evidence-based approach” to licensing EU vessels in British waters.

“Jersey and Guernsey have shown flexibility by allowing continuous access to EU vessels while evidence is being collected and licensing decisions are being made. We are continuing to work with the European Commission and the French government and look forward to communicating our decision on additional licenses in the near future.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/4f654aa0-763d-432e-a604-c825462c19ab The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos