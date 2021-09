FedEx, US Steel, Thermo Fisher, Moderna, Invesco and more

The Moderna sign can be seen outside their headquarters in Cambridge, MA on March 11, 2021.

Boston Globe | Getty Images

Thermo Fisher Scientific The scientific equipment maker saw its shares jump more than 6% after saying profits and revenues for 2022 would be much higher than analysts are currently expecting as demand soars amid the market. pandemic.

Moderna Shares of the vaccine maker have lost nearly 2.5% as the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory committee prepares to begin discussions on Friday afternoon on a Covid-19 booster that would be offered to the great public and vote on the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

The asset manager’s Invesco shares jumped 5% after the Wall Street Journal reported the company was in talks to merge with State Street’s asset management unit. The report, citing people familiar with the matter, said a deal is not imminent and may not happen at all.

US Steel US Steel fell 8% after revealing plans to build a new steel plant to begin construction in 2022 with plans to operate it in 2024. Demand for steel has been high, with prices quadrupling since summer 2020. Shares are up 40% this year.

Zumiez Shares of Zumiez rose more than 8% after the skate clothing retailer announced a share buyback of up to $ 150 million.

Diamondback Energy Power producer Diamondback has seen shares rise more than 3% after announcing a $ 2 billion share buyback Thursday evening as part of its fast-track plan to return 50% of free cash flow to shareholders in the fourth quarter.

Cree Cree fell nearly 3% after Bank of America lowered the stock to underperform neutral, saying it sees “limited” upside potential at the trailer maker . Specifically, he cited the increase in capital intensity and said that competition outweighs the long-term benefits of electric vehicles.

The delivery company’s FedEx shares fell more than 1% on Friday after UBS cut its earnings estimates for FedEx. The investment firm said rising wages and hiring difficulties will hurt FedEx’s results when the company releases its first quarter tax results next week.

Freeport-McMoRan The mining company fell more than 3.5%, extending its losses on Thursday amid lower prices for metals, including silver and copper. The president of Freeport also spoke about the development of mining projects during a virtual conference organized by Morgan Stanley this week.

CNBC’s Yun Li, Hannah Miao and Jesse Pound contributed reporting

