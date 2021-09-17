Shops in the UK may ditch the metric under a new offerExBulletin





A worker sorts fresh produce at Morrison's, a British supermarket chain in Leeds, England, last month.

Zealous Brexit opponents at local pubs will gather a pint on the news that the UK is watching the end of its European Union-inspired ban on selling products in pounds and ounces. However, many others see the move away from the world standard metric system as pure garbage.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to usher in an era of “tolerance for traditional measures” since becoming prime minister. On Thursday, Brexit Secretary David Frost made it clear what it meant to give shops and supermarkets the option to sell items marked only in British units.

Under this plan, market stalls and stores are not required to include metric measurements.

The imperial system uses inches, miles, and gallons as units of measure. It is almost identical to the system commonly used in the United States, but with some differences.

Not surprisingly, the metric versus imperial debate went straight to the courts of today’s Twitter public opinion.

“I’ve never been good at metric measurements and had to convert all the time. And after almost 50 years of using metric, I’ll say it again. Now I doubt going back to the Empire will help. And the last 50 years of school in school,” said one user. said

Some circulated satirical videos mocking the absurdity of old imperial measures. Others have posted maps showing countries that use the metric system. The only exceptions are Myanmar, Liberia and, of course, the United States, where attempts have been unsuccessful since the mid-1970s to fully adopt the metric system.

Beginning in 1965, Britain began a gradual retreat from the imperial system used throughout the Commonwealth. A few years later, when it joined the European Union (EU) in 1973, the project gained momentum.

According to Wales Online, “By 1999, fishmongers, grocers, butchers and supermarkets had to start selling their products in the metric system. Imperial units may also be listed as long as they are not more prominent than their metric equivalents.”

Nevertheless, the fact that the life of an ordinary British was covered in numerous imperial units has suggested that the proposed changes on some Twitter are nothing. . Distance is still measured in miles and speed is measured in miles per hour. And how do you request wood? – ‘5 meters in 4×2’ Oh, and it’s not very hot until it’s 80 degrees.”

The origins of Britain’s modern anti-metric movement can be traced back to 2001, when grocer Steven Thoburn broke the law by using scales that only displayed British weights. Thoburn, later known as the “Metric Martyr,” became the hero of European skeptics who fought against European aggression.

For many, pounds, ounces, feet and miles are points of pride as they recall a time when the sun did not set on the British Empire. And that probably won’t help the metric cause France first introduced it (1795).

Nevertheless, as the UK Metric Association points out, there is not much about the imperial system that is truly English.

“Some people consider it patriotism to use the empire because it was ‘invented in England’,” the association said. “But most of these units came from elsewhere in Europe and were imposed by the invaders.”

