New system for overseas travel





A clearer and new travel system: simpler, cheaper rules for fully vaccinated travelers on the Red List and other countries Fully vaccinated passengers will be able to replace the Day 2 PCR test with a cheaper lateral flow test starting at the end of October. can. Requires longer pre-departure testing (PDT) Eight destinations including Turkey and Pakistan removed from red list Government approves full vaccination in 17 additional countries and territories, including Japan and Singapore

Transport Minister Grant Shapps today (17 September 2021) announced a streamlined international travel system that provides greater reliability to industry and passengers in light of the success of the UK domestic vaccine launch.

The current traffic light system is replaced by a single red list of countries and territories that will continue to be important to protect public health, and streamlined travel arrangements for people arriving from around the world starting Monday, October 4th at 4am.

From 4 am on Monday 4 October, the testing requirements will also be reduced for fully vaccinated travelers who no longer need PDT when traveling to the UK.

From the end of October, eligible fully vaccinated passengers and passengers with vaccines approved in a select group of non-red countries will be able to replace their day 2 testing with a cheaper lateral flow test, which will save testing costs on arrival in the UK. can. . The government intends to introduce it by the end of October, which it aims to implement when people return from their semi-annual vacation.

Anyone who tests positive should isolate and undergo a confirmatory PCR test that performs genome sequencing to help identify new mutations at no additional cost to travelers.

Testing for unvaccinated passengers from non-red countries includes pre-departure testing, Day 2 and Day 8 PCR testing. The release of the test remains an option to reduce the length of self-quarantine.

From 4 October, following the success of existing pilot programs with the US and Europe, the UK will be fully inducted in several new countries that will be treated as returning home as a fully vaccinated UK traveler, including 17 countries and territories such as Japan and Singapore. Vaccinated travelers are welcome.

Transport Minister Grant Shapps said:

Today’s changes mean simpler and more intuitive systems. Fewer tests and lower costs allow more people to travel, meet loved ones or do business around the world, while energizing the travel industry.

Public health has always been at the heart of our international travel policy and with more than 8 in 10 adults in the UK vaccinated, we can now introduce a proportionally updated structure to reflect the new environment.

As part of the third Global Travel Taskforce checkpoint review, today’s update focuses on governments protecting borders from the most dangerous strains and ensuring continuity for industry and passengers for the rest of the year. We will begin a further review of the UK’s international travel policy early in the new year to provide further confidence for the spring and summer 2022 season.

A final periodic traffic light review prior to the transition to the new two-tier system will result in several additional countries and territories being removed from the red list. Turkey, Pakistan, Maldives, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Oman, Bangladesh and Kenya. Changes will take effect on Wednesday, September 22 at 4:00 AM.

Passengers who are not recognized as fully vaccinated with approved vaccines and certificates according to UK International Travel Regulations are required to undergo pre-departure screening, 2-day and 8-day PCR testing, and self-quarantine for 10 days upon return. Countries not on the red list under the new two-tier travel program. Test-to-release remains an option for unvaccinated passengers who want to shorten the quarantine period.

Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid said:

Today we’ve simplified our travel rules to make them easier to understand and follow, opening up tourism and reducing the cost of traveling abroad.

As global vaccination efforts continue to accelerate and more people gain protection from this dreadful disease, it is right that our rules and regulations keep pace.

From the end of October, the change will be made so that passengers who change flights or international trains while traveling can follow measures related to the country of departure and not the country through which they transited as part of their trip.

All passengers are still required to fill out a passenger locator form prior to travel. Passengers continue to check GOV.UK travel guidelines, including FCDO travel advice, before, during and after travel to ensure they are up-to-date with entry requirements and comply with the latest COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 regulations in the countries they visit You should.

