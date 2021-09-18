US panel supports COVID-19 boosters only for the elderly, at high risk – troyrecord





By MATTHEW PERRONE and LAURAN NEERGAARD

WASHINGTON (AP) – Treating the White House with a stinging setback, a government advisory group overwhelmingly rejected a plan on Friday to give Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots at all levels, and instead approved the Additional vaccine dose only for those who are 65 years of age or older or at high risk of serious illness.

The double votes were a blow to the massive efforts of the Biden administration, announced a month ago, to strengthen protection for nearly all Americans amid the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

The non-binding recommendation – from an influential panel of outside experts who advise the Food and Drug Administration – is not the last word. The FDA will review the group’s advice and make its own decision, likely in a few days. And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to weigh in next week.

In a surprising twist, the advisory board dismissed, 16-2, boosters for almost everyone. Members cited a lack of data on the safety of additional doses and also questioned the value of mass boosters, rather than those intended for specific groups.

Then, in an 18-0 vote, he approved additional injections for people 65 and over and those at risk for serious illness. Panel members also agreed that health workers and others who are at high risk of exposure to the virus at work should also receive reminders.

It would help save part of the White House campaign, but would still be a huge step backwards from the far-reaching proposal to offer third injections of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to Americans eight months after receiving their second. dose.

The White House sought to portray the action as progress.

“Today was an important step forward in providing better protection to Americans against COVID-19,” White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said. “We are ready to provide booster shots to eligible Americans once the process is complete at the end of next week.”

The CDC said it was considering boosters for the elderly, nursing home residents and frontline healthcare workers, rather than all adults.

The FDA and CDC will most likely decide later on whether people who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson injections should be given boosters.

During several hours of vigorous debate on Friday, panel members questioned the value of giving boosters to almost anyone 16 and over.

“I don’t think a booster dose is going to significantly help control the pandemic,” said Dr Cody Meissner of Tufts University. “And I think it’s important that the main message we’re sending is that we need to give everyone two doses.”

Dr Amanda Cohn of the CDC said: “At this time, it is clear that the unvaccinated are the source of transmission in the United States.”

In a statement, Kathrin U. Jansen, head of vaccine research and development at Pfizer, said the company continues to believe that boosters will be a “critical tool in ongoing efforts to control the spread of this virus.” .

Scientists inside and outside government have recently been divided over the need for reminders and who should get them, and the World Health Organization has strongly opposed rich countries giving a third round of vaccines when poor countries do not have enough vaccine for their first.

While research suggests that immunity levels in those who have been vaccinated decline over time and boosters can reverse this, the Pfizer vaccine is still very protective against serious illness and death, even in the midst of the variant. delta.

The unexpected turn of events could reinforce criticism that the Biden administration has outstripped science in its search for boosters. President Joe Biden promised early on that his administration would “follow the science”, following revelations of political interference in the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus.

The overwhelming initial rejection by the FDA panel came despite strong arguments over the need for boosters from Pfizer and Israel’s health officials, which began offering boosters to its citizens in July.

Sharon Alroy-Preis of the Israeli Ministry of Health said the booster dose increases the protection against infection tenfold in people 60 years and older.

“It’s like a new vaccine,” bringing protection back to original levels and helping Israel “alleviate severe cases in wave four,” she said.

Representatives of Pfizer argued that it is important to start building immunity before protection begins to erode. A company study of 44,000 people showed efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19 to be 96% two months after the second dose, but had fallen to 84% in about six months.

Pfizer and the Israeli representatives were both rejected by the panelists. Many were skeptical about the relevance of Israel’s experience to the United States. Another concern was whether the third doses would exacerbate serious side effects, including rare cases of heart inflammation in younger men.

Pfizer pointed to Israeli data from nearly 3 million boosters to suggest the rates of side effects would be similar to those already reported.

Dr Paul Offit, vaccine expert at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said he was in favor of a third dose for adults over 60 or 65, but “I’m really struggling” to support it for anyone up to the age of 16.

While an additional blow would likely at least temporarily reduce cases with mild or no symptoms, “the question becomes what impact this will have on the arc of the pandemic, which may not be so important, ”Offit said.

Biden’s top health advisers, including heads of the FDA and CDC, first announced plans for widespread booster shots in mid-August, setting the week of September 20 as the almost certain start date . But that was before scientists from FDA staff completed their own assessments of the data.

Earlier this week, two leading FDA vaccine reviewers joined a group of international scientists to publish an editorial dismissing the need for boosters in healthy people. Scientists said studies show that the shots work well.

US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy said on Friday that the Biden administration’s announcement was not intended to pressure regulators to act, but rather was an attempt to be transparent with the public. and prepare in case the boosters are approved.

“We have always said that this initial plan would be subject to independent assessment by the FDA and CDC,” Murthy said.

The Biden plan has also raised major ethical concerns about impoverished parts of the world that are still clamoring for a vaccine. But the administration argued that the plan was not a choice between us or them, noting that the United States is providing large amounts of vaccines to the rest of the world.

The United States has already approved the Pfizer and Moderna boosters for certain people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients and transplant recipients.

Some Americans, healthy or not, have been successful in getting reminders, in some cases simply by showing up and asking for an injection. And some health systems are already offering additional doses to people at high risk.

___

The Associated Press’s Department of Health and Science receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.troyrecord.com/2021/09/17/us-panel-backs-covid-19-boosters-only-for-seniors-high-risk/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos