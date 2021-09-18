Who’s behind the energy crisis and why it’s hurting UK industry | business news





Economic forecasting often involves risks, but there are things that feel fairly safe. A fertilizer company that has just stopped production at two of its UK plants won’t be the last to do so.

In the coming months, we can expect more industrial plants to temporarily stop production.

why? This is because high energy users often do so when energy prices are high, and energy prices are very, very high right now.

Image: Several gas platforms in the North Sea have been closed for routine maintenance operations.

The current price of natural gas in the UK is around £162 a piece.

Taking this into account, at the end of August it was around £100 per person.

Close to £40 per person for most of the last decade.

Gasoline prices are not only at unprecedented levels, but also rising surprisingly quickly. Last year, it increased by about 455%.

There are many reasons for high energy prices.

Russia appears to have curbed supplies in recent months.

Several gas platforms in the North Sea, postponed due to COVID-19, have been closed for routine maintenance operations.

Europe’s gas stockpiles are unusually low at this time of the year.

Then I add the fact that in September of this year the wind speed was slightly lower than usual. This means that the UK cannot depend as much on wind turbines for electricity and will therefore have to rely on gas-fired power plants.

The last straw came earlier this week when one of the two electrical interconnect cables powering France to the UK was damaged in a fire and wouldn’t work until spring.

Putting all this together, it’s no surprise that energy prices, whether gas or electricity, are very high right now.

In practice, it may take some time for these costs to be passed on to domestic customers. Most energy providers have fixed their wholesale costs long ago, but some may find these price increases unsustainable.

However, many are already shutting down or reducing production because industrial energy users tend to be more sensitive to these price fluctuations.

And given the complexity of today’s complex supply chains, such closures can often have unpredictable consequences.

One of the consequences of these fertilizer plant closures is a sharp shortage of carbon dioxide gas.

This in turn creates challenges for the poultry and livestock sectors that use CO2 in the slaughter process.

It may sound strange, but it has very real consequences: high gas prices can trigger a chain reaction that can slaughter thousands of animals.

What’s disturbing is that this is just the beginning of the fall and winter that will likely be characterized by gas shortages and high energy prices, along with potential disruptions in much of the UK economy.

