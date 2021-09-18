US Senator Worried American JetBlue Partnership Will Raise Prices





WASHINGTON, Sept. 17 (Reuters) – U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat who has spoken openly about antitrust matters, on Friday expressed concern to the Department of Transportation over a partnership between American Airlines (AAL.O) and JetBlue Airways (JBLU.O) would cause airfares to rise.

The airlines’ Northeast Alliance partnership was announced in July 2020 and approved by the Department of Transportation six months later, shortly before the end of the Trump administration.

The codeshare agreement allows American and JetBlue to sell each other their flights in their New York and Boston area networks and link frequent flyer programs, with the aim of giving them more strength to compete with United Airlines (UAL.O) and Delta Air Lines. (DAL.N) in the northeastern United States.

“I write with serious concern that the recent joint partnership between American Airlines and JetBlue Airways will lead to anti-competitive coordination in major air traffic centers and lead to long-term inflation in air fares and associated costs for airlines. air passengers, ”Blumenthal said in a letter. to US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

Blumenthal called for a “full public interest review and investigation of the Northeast Alliance cooperation agreement,” noting that President Joe Biden signed an executive order on competition in July. Blumenthal quoted the White House as saying the top four airlines hold nearly two-thirds of the US domestic market.

“I am concerned that the North East Alliance is exactly the kind of arrangement that has got us to this point and will lead to even further consolidation in an already over-concentrated industry. Under these circumstances, this arrangement merits consideration. more in-depth, “he wrote.

In a statement, JetBlue said the partnership allows the two airlines to give Delta and United real competition.

JetBlue said its access to American slots would mean it could “bring the JetBlue effect by reducing fares and boosting demand on more routes to and from the Northeast.”

The Department of Transportation on Thursday said it plans to allocate 16 take-off and landing slots at Newark Liberty International Airport to a low-cost carrier yet to be determined, and said it may take action to stimulate competition at other major airports.

Reporting by Diane Bartz and David Shepardson Editing by Paul Simao

