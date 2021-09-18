Unvaccinated British teens face hundreds of forks for Covid tests every day this winter ski vacation.





Families who ski in Europe are facing hundreds of pounds of coronavirus testing daily during this winter vacation.

In Italy, France, ​​Austria and Switzerland, all four major ski resorts currently open to British families, coronavirus passports will soon or already be mandatory for everything from dining in restaurants to swimming in hotel pools.

Although it varies from country to country, a corona passport, which usually requires an app download, can be easily obtained through a certificate of immunization.

However, for travelers aged 12-15 who are unable to get a second dose and cannot be fully vaccinated under current UK vaccination policy, the only way to obtain a coronavirus passport (besides evidence of a recent infection) is with proof is to provide. Negative test results at repeated intervals throughout the holiday.

In accordance with the Austrian entry test system, which requires entry to most places over 12 years of age, antigen tests are only allowed for 24 hours of validation and PCR tests are only allowed for 72 hours.

Inconvenience and discomfort aside, the cost of an antigen test per day for a week of vacation in Austria will be around 150 per child.

In France, three tests every two days to replenish your vaccine status on the Frenchpass sanitaire health pass app will cost about $65.

Effective September 30, children 12 years of age and older will be required to install the Coronavirus Passport App (also available in paper format) for activities such as access to hotel pools, long-distance transport, outdoor dining or drinking in cafes or restaurants.

In Italy, a negative antigen test result grants a 72-hour Green Pass (required for most activities for ages 12 and older), allowing the same status as a fully vaccinated parent for three days at a time.

School immunizations for children 12 to 15 years old start on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in Switzerland, an alpine country currently experiencing the worst coronavirus outbreak, the matter is turned upside down and parents are forced to take the test.

The Switzerlands Covid Certificate app, mandatory for everyone 16 years of age and older, cannot use proof of UK immunization status on paper or via the NHS app. Therefore, a pass must be obtained using a PCR test or antigen test valid for 72 hours, valid for 48 hours or recently recovered evidence.

The varying levels of immunization around the world create a minefield of restrictions for young British travelers who cannot achieve full immunization status under the UK’s current vaccine launch plans. The government has so far said it plans to give children between the ages of 12 and 15 a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

For ski destinations only, unvaccinated young vacationers of a certain age cannot enter Germany, Canada and Finland. Germany does not provide entry regulations for unvaccinated vacationers over the age of 12. Canada requires a 14-day quarantine for anyone over the age of 12 who is not a double jab. Finland only allows unvaccinated travelers born after 2006. This means that most 15-year-olds will fall into the bureaucratic rift of not being vaccinated and not young enough to be exempt from the rules. They cannot enter the country this winter.

